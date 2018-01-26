Best Nintendo Switch case 2022: Keep your Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite safe with these brilliant travel cases

So, you’ve just bought a Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. Congratulations, you’ve made a fantastic purchase – Nintendo’s latest console is a brilliant platform, whether you’re at home or on the go. However, portability comes with risks: when your Switch isn’t sat snugly in its dock by your TV, you’ll want to keep it protected in a sturdy Nintendo Switch case.

Thankfully, you don’t have to think too long and hard about buying the right case for you, because we’ve put together a list of our favourite Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite cases available right now. Not sure where to begin? Check out our buying guide immediately below.

Best Nintendo Switch Case: At a glance

How to choose the best Switch Case for you

Will these cases fit every model of the Switch?

Since its original release back in 2017, Nintendo has brought out two new models of its flagship Switch console. The Switch Lite (sometimes referred to as the Nintendo can’t-Switch), is a slightly smaller version which can’t be played in docked mode, and doesn’t have detachable joy-cons.

The Switch OLED model is the most recent iteration, and despite having a larger display than the original Switch, the console itself has the same dimensions.

Depending on the Switch model you have, you might need a different type, or size of case. Keep an eye on our key details and the purchasing options at our linked retailers to see what Switch models each case is compatible with.

How much can these cases carry?

You might need to take this one on a ‘case-by-case’ basis. This one very much depends on how often you take your Switch on the go, and what you take with you. Some cases just carry the console, some have space for games, others allow you to take cables, a pro controller, and even your kitchen sink.

The best Nintendo Switch cases

1. Official Switch Accessory Set: Best all-round Switch case

Price: £20



You can’t go wrong with the official Switch carry case from Nintendo. Bundled as part of the Nintendo Switch Accessory Set, this soft-shell case comes with a built-in Switch stand, a soft fabric lining and a divider to keep your screen protected while transporting your console. It also has a mesh pouch, which can store a couple of Joy-Con straps, and space for up to five Switch game cartridges. It comes with a Hori screen protector too, ensuring your screen stays scratch-free.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED; Protection level: Medium; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, five games, other small accessories

2. Orzly Carry Case: Best hard and compact case for travel

Price: £10



If protection is your number one concern, the Orzly Carry Case could be the answer – plus much more. It’s hardy enough to keep your Switch secure, all while offering masses of storage space for such a compact size.

Despite being so tough, the outside of the case has a soft-touch finish while the inner has a micro-fibre material to make sure nothing gets scratched. On one inner side, there are elastic straps to place your Switch, and on the other, there is a mesh compartment for any chargers and cables. Nestled between the two is a flap offering eight handy slots to put all the game cartridges you need to play. There’s also a hardwearing handle to make the package extra portable.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED; Protection level: Medium-Hard; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, eight games, four additional joy-cons, charging cable

3. Tomtoc Slim Switch Case: Best minimalist Switch case

Price: £23



There’s a lot to be said for slimline and minimalist Switch cases. After all, if you play during your commute, you want to be able to take the console in and out of its case in a hurry so you don’t miss a bus stop. The only problem is, a sleeve or pouch case won’t offer the sort of protection you might need. That’s where Tomtoc comes in.

Built to complement and perfectly house the design of the Switch down to the finest curve, this slimline case is your most convenient way to take your handheld console on the go without compromising on protection. It’s made of EVA hard material (that Tomtoc claims is military standard) and has an inner foam layer that will absorb impacts effectively. As if that sleek and clever design wasn’t enough, it can also house up to 10 game cartridges, is water-resistant and has an adjustable handle that can double as a wrist strap.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED; Protection level: Medium-Hard; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, 10 games

4. PowerA Protection Case: Best hard case for Switch Lite

Price: £15



Most Switch cases are built to house the original or new OLED device, leaving the Switch Lite as an afterthought since its smaller dimensions should fit by default. However, it’s always best to have a case that snugly fits your device for that added security.

The Protection Case from PowerA has a hard outer shell suited to travel but crucially has an interior precisely moulded to fit the Switch Lite. This moulded interior is lined with felt to avoid any bumps and bruises, plus there's a built-in screen protector flap that can also store six game cartridges and two microSD cards. Not to worry though, as this PowerA case is an official Nintendo licensed product meaning the manufacturers of your Switch itself endorse it for its protective abilities.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch Lite; Protection level: Medium; Carry capacity: Console, charging cable, screen protector, duster, six games

5. Subsonic All in One Armour Case: Best Switch case for those who leave nothing behind

Price: £16



Subsonic’s All in One Armoured carry case is ideal for those who like to take it all with them. Capable of carrying your Switch, Joy-Cons, Joy-Con Grip, power pack, spare USB Type-C cable and five games, it’s the most capacious of the carry cases on our list. Inevitably, therefore, it’s also one of the bulkiest: if you’re happy to chuck your case in a bag and head out, it’s fine, but if you’re looking for something handheld, this might not be the case for you.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite; Protection level: Soft-Medium; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, Pro controller, Charging cable, six games, other smaller accessories

6. RDS Industries Traveller Deluxe Case: Best Switch case for the damage-conscious

Price: £17



RDS Industries’ case is slightly bulkier than the Hori Tough Pouch, but it offers even sturdier protection against bumps and drops. It also comes with two game-card storage cases, so you can carry up to eight game cards at once - plus two spare microSD cards for those who use multiple cards for their Switch.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite; Protection level: Medium-Hard; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, eight games, two spare microSD cards, a few other smaller accessories

7. Waterfield Designs Slip Case: Best Nintendo Switch Lite case

Price: $69 (£52)



Following the launch of the slimmed-down Switch Lite, you're going to want an appropriate-sized case for Nintendo's dinky handheld – some of the regular cases are simply too big. Thankfully, Waterfield Design's new range of Switch Lite Slip Cases are just the ticket, with a plush inner lining for added screen protection and two interior pockets for game cards, charging cables, headphones and the like. Available in a variety of colours, the Slip Case is coated in a water- and stain-repellant 'Nanotex' finish, for added peace of mind while you're out and about.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch Lite; Protection level: Soft; Carry capacity: Console, charging cable, earphones, ten games

8. Waterfield Designs City Slicker Case: Best luxury Switch case

Price: $88 (£66)



San Francisco-based Waterfield Designs offers a wide range of premium, leather-bound Switch cases. They aren't the cheapest cases, not by a long shot, but there's a wide variety of cases on offer, suiting every need. Our particular favourite is the luxurious City Slicker case – it's the best looking of the bunch, with a lavish leather exterior (with a choice of four colours), plush interior, optional game card holders and a zip pocket at the back for extra cables. Not only is your Switch well-protected, but there's simply nothing else quite as stylish as this.

Key details - Model compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite; Protection level: Soft-Medium; Carry capacity: Console with Joy-cons, ten games, spare microSD cards, charging cable, other smaller acessories

