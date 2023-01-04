CES 2023: Panasonic unveils its new flagship OLED, the MZ2000

Panasonic has today revealed its latest flagship OLED television, the Panasonic MZ2000, during an online event running parallel to CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

The MZ2000 is the direct successor to the LZ2000, which received a five-star rating along with our Recommended badge when we reviewed it in September last year. Both TVs are powered by the Japanese manufacturer’s HCX Pro AI processor, offer 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates and are available in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes. However, the MZ2000 promises upgrades in key areas to improve on what was already an exceptional OLED television.

The first and most significant upgrade comes in the picture quality department, with Panasonic claiming that the 55in and 65in options deliver peak brightness increases of approximately 150% on the 2022 models and improved average brightness figures, too. These gains are thanks to the use of a new custom module named “Master OLED Ultimate”, which harnesses the power of the HCX Pro AI chip and Micro Lens Array panel, while benefitting from a new multi-layer heat management system.

Panasonic has also tweaked Filmmaker Mode, improving the television’s ability to sense the ambient light conditions in your viewing space and adjust image reproduction accordingly. The 2022 LZ2000 delivered a wonderfully accurate viewing experience in Filmmaker Mode, so we have very high hopes for the MZ2000. In terms of HDR provision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG Photo are all supported, meaning all of the key formats are covered.

Strides have also been made in the upscaling department according to Panasonic, with non-4K streamed content undergoing processing via the company’s “Streaming 4K Remaster” algorithm to increase the detail and clarity of lower-resolution images.

Two other areas in which last year’s LZ2000 excelled – gaming and audio – have also been strengthened. Nvidia G-Sync is now supported in addition to AMD FreeSync Premium, which is good news for gamers wanting to hook up a PC with an Nvidia RTX GPU, while the introduction of a new True Game Mode gives players even more customisation options than before. The new mode is said to deliver better HDR tone mapping, can be calibrated using Calman Color calibration software, and is complemented by the addition of a number of new gaming sound modes, including RPG and FPS.

On the audio front, the MZ2000 retains the supremely immersive, Technics-tuned 360 Soundscape setup found on its predecessor but should now be able to deliver an even more satisfying low-end performance thanks to an upgrade to its Bass Booster algorithm.

Finally, the MZ2000 runs the latest iteration of Panasonic’s My Home Screen operating system, 8.0. The breadth of streaming platforms supported remains very broad, while accessibility options have been extended to include the use of voice guidance upon initial setup and audible feedback when using the remote.

Panasonic is yet to reveal a release window or price point for the MZ2000, but if the LZ2000 is anything to go by, we’re unlikely to see it available until the second half of 2023.