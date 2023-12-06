Panasonic MZ2000 review: The perfect TV for discerning cinephiles

Panasonic MZ2000 review: Price and competition

The Panasonic MZ2000 is the brand’s flagship OLED TV for 2023, with corresponding features and pricing to match. As a result, the 55in TX-55MZ2000B reviewed here retails for £1,999, the 65in TX-65MZ2000B costs £2,999, while the 77in TX-77MZ2000B will set you back £3,999.

The obvious alternative is LG’s G3 OLED TV, which uses the same Micro Lens Array (MLA), along with a sleek design that’s primarily aimed at wall mounting, Dolby Vision support, and the webOS smart system. The G3 is slightly cheaper, with the 55in model retailing for £1,899, the 65in costing £2,499, the 77in priced at £3,999, and the massive 83in unit setting you back £5,999.

There’s also the Samsung S95C and Sony A95L, both of which use a Quantum Dot OLED panel to deliver luminance levels that match the MLA panel, and also come in three screen sizes of 55, 65 and 77 inches. The Samsung is the cheapest overall option at £1,549 for the 55in model, while the Sony is significantly more expensive at £2,699 for the same screen size.