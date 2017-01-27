The best gaming monitors to buy in 2022

If you've been looking for the best gaming monitors, you'll no doubt have realised how vast the market is. Monitors don't launch with the frequency of smartphones or laptops, but with countless manufacturers vying for your attention, it's easy to start believing that the best gaming monitor for you is the one that just happens to catch your eye.

To make matters worse, the world of gaming monitors is a complicated place. You'll need to match the monitor to your system, whether you're a PlayStation, Xbox or gaming PC fanatic. It's all too easy to buy the first cheap monitor you see, only to find that doesn't make the most of your amazing graphics card or your new console's 4K prowess.

Fortunately, we're here to help. Below, you'll find our pick of the best gaming monitors of 2022: we've tested as many 1080p, 1440p and 4K gaming monitors as our eyes could stomach, taking into consideration models of varying prices and specifications to offer you the best possible spread of top gaming monitors to browse.

If you're not sure where to begin, you'll find our detailed guide to buying the best gaming monitor for you immediately below.

Best gaming monitor: At a glance

Best 1080p gaming monitor: BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 | Buy it now

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 | Best 1440p gaming monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7 | Buy it now

Samsung Odyssey G7 | Best 4K gaming monitor: Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A | Buy it now

Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A | Best ultrawide gaming monitor: Huawei MateView GT | Buy it now

How to choose the best gaming monitor for you

Here are the most important things to consider before you buy a gaming monitor.

Picking a resolution

A PS4 Slim or Xbox One S will only support gaming at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) , although the Xbox One S can run games in HDR and play 4K Blu-ray discs, so you may still benefit from a 4K monitor – if you can afford it.

will only support gaming at , although the Xbox One S can run games in HDR and play 4K Blu-ray discs, so you may still benefit from a 4K monitor – if you can afford it. The PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X all support 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolutions, meaning you can splash out on a 4K screen and enjoy the benefits of gaming on it.

all support resolutions, meaning you can splash out on a 4K screen and enjoy the benefits of gaming on it. A gaming PC isn't quite as straightforward. As a rule of thumb, Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) is widely accepted to be the sweet spot for PC gaming, although it depends heavily on your graphics card. PC gamers can also enjoy Ultrawide monitors with 3,440 x 1,440 or 3,840 x 1,600 resolutions – if they have the cash.

Refresh rate vs frame rate

All gaming monitors have a refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz). This refers to how many frames per second the monitor can display. Like a flip-book, your gaming PC is constantly flicking through huge numbers of frames (still images) every second to create the convincing illusion of fluid movement. You see these frames on your gaming monitor.

The bare minimum refresh rate these days is 60Hz. That means the gaming monitor can display a maximum of 60 frames per second. If your gaming PC happens to be powerful enough to produce more frames than that each second, you won't see them, and you may experience screen tearing (more on that later).

You want a monitor with as high a refresh rate as you can afford. 60Hz is an acceptable minimum but if you have a powerful graphics card, consider increasing that to 75Hz or 144Hz. The current sweet spot for gaming monitors is Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440), 144Hz. There are monitors that refresh at 200Hz and even 240Hz, but you'll pay through the nose for the privilege.

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

As I mentioned earlier, screen tearing might occur when your gaming PC is pumping out more frames per second than your monitor can display. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync are two similar technologies designed to prevent screen tearing by syncing the refresh rate of your monitor with the frame rate being outputted by your gaming PC's GPU.

AMD's FreeSync is found on most cheaper monitors, while only a selection of monitors are compatible with Nvidia G-Sync (you can find a list here). Both technologies are compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. We actually have an entire article dedicated to explaining the differences between G-Sync and FreeSync, if that sort of thing interests you...

Response time

You want to look for a panel with the lowest possible response time – quoted response times from manufacturers are G2G (grey-to-grey), with 1ms the fastest achievable time. Response times are most commonly tied to the type of panel that you choose.

Panel type

There are three main types of monitor panel. Each one is a form of either LCD or LED display and as such will give you a good idea of the pros and cons of both technologies.

TN panels have a fast response time, but poor colour accuracy and a tendency to suffer from rubbish viewing angles. You'll tend to find these on cheaper monitors, as they are relatively inexpensive to produce.

have a fast response time, but poor colour accuracy and a tendency to suffer from rubbish viewing angles. You'll tend to find these on cheaper monitors, as they are relatively inexpensive to produce. IPS/PLS panels are known for their colour accuracy and slower response times. You'll find these on more expensive monitors, such as those used for professional photo editing, but also on high-end gaming monitors.

are known for their colour accuracy and slower response times. You'll find these on more expensive monitors, such as those used for professional photo editing, but also on high-end gaming monitors. VA panels are the best for colour accuracy and the worst for response times. You won't find many gaming monitors with VA panels.

For what it's worth, there are plenty of games out there that don't require super high response times, and as such, don't limit your search to TN if you can afford a vibrant IPS panel. Unless, of course, you're a pro gamer who loves a good first-person shooter.

Design and build quality

This is pretty simple stuff. Cheap monitors will often offer minimal adjustment options – they will cut out height and swivel adjustments and leave you with only the option to tilt your screen forward and back. Not super useful if you care about good posture (which you should).

You might also check whether your chosen monitor has a VESA mount if you're creating a dual monitor setup and want to mount both on a single central stand.

In addition, it's worth looking at the simple things, like how many/what kind of ports the monitor has, what the OSD (onscreen display, or settings menu) is like and how much assembly is required.

The best gaming monitors to buy: 1080p

1. Acer Predator XB253QGX: Best 1080p gaming monitor for high refresh rates

Gamers with a desire to push their frames as high as they possibly can should consider the Acer Predator XB253QGX. This 1080p IPS monitor has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, alongside HDR 400 support, a response time of 1ms (grey-to-grey) and more on-board settings than you can shake a stick at.

The monitor is angular and striking, with all the hallmarks of an Acer Predator product packed into a small frame attached to spindly legs and a sturdy stand. That stand can swivel left and right, tilt backwards 25 degrees, rotate 90 degrees into a portrait orientation and raise/lower up to 115mm. It’s packing a good selection of ports, too, with a four-port USB hub accompanying two HDMI 2.0 and one DP 1.4 ports on the rear. It’s just a shame there’s no USB-C.

In our tests, the XB253QGX performed very well indeed, producing 96.9% of the sRGB colour gamut out of the box with a mildly over-enthusiastic colour variance (delta E) score of 1.9. Locked into sRGB mode the monitor produced even better results (an average delta E of just 0.79), which will be a relief to any gamers who dabble in photo/video editing. Brightness reaches the 400 nits required for that HDR 400 certification, and contrast is suitably high at a max of 1,200:1 in the default mode.

In brief, this monitor delivers a lovely image for gaming, be that competitively or otherwise. And with adaptive sync support (Nvidia G-Sync) you’ll have no issues with screen tearing. Our only issue with the XB253QGX is the lacklustre HDR implementation – the high contrast ratio helps produce nice inky blanks, but the monitor doesn’t quite offer the vibrant colours normally associated with HDR.

Aside from this niggle, the XB253QGX is a stunning 240Hz monitor for anyone with a need for speed, be they a professional gamer or a perfectionistic amateur.

Read our full Acer Predator XB253QGX review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 24.5in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 1ms

2. Iiyama G2530HSU-B1: Best budget 1080p gaming monitor

Even though it's not the newest monitor on this list, the G2530HSU-B1 is the best 1080p gaming monitor you can find for around £150. It features a 24.5in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) TN panel, which is both ultra-responsive and has a perceivably low input lag. Coupled with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, the panel provides a fluid, tear-free gaming experience, although you will need a compatible AMD graphics card.

But that's not all: it has a sublime design with its three-sided borderless bezels, a stand that allows tilt and even has built-in speakers for those pesky Windows notifications. And for a TN panel, it has a respectable contrast ratio and vibrant colours.

Read our full Iiyama G2530HSU-B1 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 24.5in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: TN; Video inputs: DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: 1ms

3. BenQ Mobiuz EX2710: Best large 1080p gaming monitor

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 has quite a lot going for it. The panel itself is only 1080p, but this is offset by a favourable 144Hz refresh rate, a 2ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR 400 support. It’s also 27in across the diagonal, which is about as large as you’d want to go with an FHD panel – any bigger and you’d really notice the low pixel density.

What all this means is that the EX2710 is a good pick if you want the luxuries associated with more expensive monitors but don’t feel that your PC is powerful enough to make the most of the 1440p, 144Hz sweet spot. And luxury really is the name of the game here: the EX2710 sits atop a striking, adjustable stand with 130mm of upwards/downwards mobility, 20mm of swivel left/right and 20 degrees of backwards tilt. It lacks a USB hub and USB-C port, sadly, but offers the usual selection of HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 inputs plus a 3.5mm jack on the rear.

Where this monitor really excels is in the colour accuracy department. In sRGB mode, the EX2710 produced 94.5% of the sRGB colour gamut, with a delta E colour variance score of just 0.8 (below 1 is great). Brightness and contrast are less exciting, which means you probably won’t be using the monitor’s HDR mode much, but stick to sRGB mode and your games will look great.

Read our full BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in, Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: HDMI 1.2, DisplayPort 1.2; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 2ms

The best gaming monitors to buy: 1440p

4. Gigabyte G27QC: An impeccable value 1440p gaming monitor

As cheap 1440p gaming monitors go, the Gigabyte G27QC is something of a veteran. This 165Hz VA monitor was one of the first to adopt that magical combination of panel tech, resolution and frame rate, and it manages to outshine many others to this day.

While the 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate and high-contrast VA panel are definitely the headline act here, this incredibly effective specs combo is supported by an excellent selection of additional features. The stand supports 110mm of height adjustment and 20 degrees of backwards tilt, which is a touch more than most monitors in this price range. In a similarly generous manner, the G27QC packs a two-port USB hub onto the port panel alongside the usual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports – and you'll find built-in speakers on the rear, too.

This monitor supports HDR10 decoding but has no official DisplayHDR rating; with a peak luminance in both SDR and HDR of around 320cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 3,100:1, however, you’ll be plenty satisfied with the vibrant, impactful image the G27QC produces. In our tests the G27QC produced 117% of the sRGB colour gamut and an admirable 83% of the DCI-P3 gamut, and it did so without exceeding a Delta E of 3.

As this is a VA panel, ghosting is a definite issue, so we’d suggest that e-sports fanatics look elsewhere. If you’re a casual gamer with a small budget and big expectations, however, the G27QC won’t disappoint.

Read our full Gigabyte G27QC review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in, Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: HDMI 1.2, DisplayPort 1.2,& Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms MPRT

5. Samsung Odyssey G7: Best 1440p gaming monitor with HDR

Samsung's latest 1440p gaming monitor beats every other panel on this list by some margin. Its VA panel has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a grey-to-grey (GTG) response time of 1ms, and it's as smooth and blur-free as any monitor you've ever seen. It supports HDR10 600 and AMD FreeSync, and it's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync. Games look utterly wonderful on this thing, and if you have a powerful enough GPU they run without stuttering or tearing.

The Odyssey G7's best feature, however, is its dramatic 1000R curvature, which wraps around your field of vision and puts you right at the heart of the action. It's an unbelievably good gaming monitor and, best of all, not particularly expensive, especially at the 27in size. If you can afford one, and your PC is powerful enough to run games at 1440p, go buy one now.

Read our full Samsung Odyssey G7 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA (QLED); Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 2, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 1ms

6. HP X27qc: Best cheap 1440p gaming monitor

The HP X27qc is one of an increasing number of 1440p, 165Hz curved gaming monitors entering the market at the moment. It happens to be one of the better ones: this nondescript matte black monitor produced a peak luminance of over 500 nits and a staggering peak contrast ratio of over 5,700:1, a feat we still can’t quite explain. Even without this inexplicable backlight performance, however, the X27qc is a strong monitor, with only mild colour inaccuracies (it struggles with blue in particular) and high gamut volumes across sRGB and DCI-P3.

This is most definitely a gaming monitor. The X27qc lacks a USB hub and its stand offers only height and tilt adjustments, so it’s not particularly well suited to heavy-duty office work. That said, the curved panel – built to offset the poor viewing angles of the VA panel technology – is lovely, with fairly low response times and a decent PPI. The only real downside in this sense is the high amounts of ghosting; if you’re into shooters or other first-person games, consider one of the 1080p IPS/TN monitors above.

There’s also no HDR support here, which is a shame given the performance of this monitor’s backlight. But it doesn’t matter: at this price and with these specifications, we can forgive a few oddities.

Read our full HP X27qc review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms

7. AOC Agon AG273QXP: A stunning, accurate 1440p gaming monitor

The AOC Agon AG273QXP is another example of a 1440p monitor that ticks a huge number of crucial boxes at a fiercely competitive price. This 27in nano IPS monitor refreshes at 165Hz with a response time of 1ms grey-to-grey, support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync and an HDR 400 certification. It has a good selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-B port (to power the USB hub) and two DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports. Throw in a versatile stand, a bundled monitor hood, two pop-out headset hooks and an LED light ring on the rear and you’ll make a PC gamer swoon.

Remarkably, the positives don’t stop there. This monitor nailed our in-house tests, producing an astonishing 99.9% of the sRGB colour gamut and 95.6% of the DCI-P3 gamut (the colour space used by filmmakers) in default mode. Lock the AG273QXP into a DCI-P3 specific mode and you’ll get a delta E colour variance score of 0.97 (below 1 is great) which indicates that it’s hitting colours in the DCI-P3 gamut with pinpoint accuracy. In brief, games look dazzlingly good and photo editors won’t be left disappointed either - especially when you consider that bundled hood.

Perhaps the only downside to the AG273QXP is the poor HDR implementation. The high DCI-P3 coverage results help produce vibrant scenes in HDR but the 380cd/m² peak luminance and 850:1 contrast ratio are simply too low to offer the kinds of inky shadows expected of HDR content.

As far as we’re concerned, however, that’s a small price to pay for what is otherwise an impeccable gaming monitor for anyone with a PC they feel is capable of performing well at 1440p.

Read our full AOC Agon AG273QXP review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: Nano IPS; Video inputs: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms

8. LG UltraGear Ergo (27GN88A): Best ergonomic 1440p gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear Ergo carves a niche for itself by arriving with an ergonomic arm mount rather than a traditional monitor stand. This mount can swivel 280 degrees left and right, risk and sink 130mm, pivot 90 degrees into portrait mode and tilt 25 degrees backwards. This impressive level of versatility paired with the sturdy C-clamp makes the Ergo a fantastic way to jump into the world of arm-mounted monitors without risking an aftermarket product.

In order for this arrangement to really pay off, however, the Ergo’s panel has to deliver – and we’re pleased to report that it does. Producing 139% of sRGB and 99% of DCI-P3 gamuts, with a reasonably low colour variance score of 1.7, the Ergo’s 144Hz 1440p nanoIPS panel looks great and functions fluidly. HDR performance is lacklustre, but peak luminance is at least good enough for bright environments at 378cd/m².

Our biggest gripes? Other than the underwhelming HDR performance, the Ergo also lacks built-in speakers, although it does at least have a 3.5mm jack for headphones or PC speakers. You won’t find USB-C here, either, which is a mild disappointment given that this monitor could easily double as a productivity monitor for space-strapped remote workers. That said, the USB hub and HDMI/DP ports will suit most people’s purposes just fine, whether they’re working or playing.

If you want to save some hassle and buy both a good gaming monitor and a versatile arm mount in one package, then the UltraGear Ergo is a great choice.

Read our full LG UltraGear Ergo (27GN88A) review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: Nano IPS; Video inputs: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms

9. MSI Optix MAG272CQR: Best 1440p gaming monitor with USB-C

Although the unusual refresh rate is certainly an impactful headline act, the MSI Optix MAG272CQR has plenty else going on as well. That 165Hz panel uses VA technology and has a resolution of 1440p, and it performed magnificently well in our various coverage tests. Aside from a relatively unexciting max brightness of 307cd/m², the MAG272CQR ticks a number of crucial boxes on the colour accuracy front, with a low Delta E of 0.58 (lower is better) and a contrast ratio of 2,501:1 (higher is better).

So this is certainly a good monitor from a performance standpoint, but the positives don’t end there. The MAG272CQR curves gently, so viewing angles are strong. It can be adjusted, though only 130mm in an upwards direction – no swivel or pivot here. Connectivity is good, however, with two USB-B ports and even a USB-C port capable of supplying 15W of power to a connected device. The on-screen display is straightforward and easily accessible via the joystick on the rear.

In fact, there are only a couple of drawbacks to the MAG272CQR. Apart from the slightly uninspiring stand, it doesn’t have built-in speakers, which is a bit of a shame but certainly not a deal-breaker. This is otherwise a fantastic 1440p monitor with a remarkable refresh rate and a reasonable price tag.

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms

The best gaming monitors to buy: 4K

10. Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A: Best 4K gaming monitor for PS5/Xbox Series X

The Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A is one of the first gaming monitors to leverage HDMI 2.1 interface technology, the kind supported by the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. With two HDMI 2.1 ports (as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DP 1.4 port), the VG28 is capable of outputting next-gen console gameplay at 4K and 120fps – although its max refresh rate is actually 144Hz, so PC gamers stand to benefit further still. It also supports VRR for tear-free gaming on consoles.

This is an IPS panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a response time of 1ms G2G. It’s a panel with a few quirks: while colour temperature, peak luminance and contrast are all as expected, colour accuracy and gamut volume are a little low for a product of this stature, and what that means is that you don’t get the vibrant and oversaturated colours normally associated with gaming monitors.

In spite of a surprisingly low DCI-P3 volume of 81%, however, the VG28 produced 420 nits in HDR mode. When combined with the 1,000:1 contrast ratio and eight-zone local dimming, this means that HDR content comes out pretty well. A DisplayHDR 400 certification is the bare minimum for HDR, but the VG28 is one of a very small number of such monitors that actually delivers the goods – most lack local dimming.

We’re not keen on the OSD at all, nor are we particularly fond of the price tag, but there’s no arguing with the benefits of this monitor. The VG28 is an alternative to a £1,000 next-gen-ready TV that also caters to PC gamers, and for that reason, it earns a spot on this list.

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 28in; Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: HDMI (2.1 and 2.0), DisplayPort 1.4; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms

The best gaming monitors to buy: Ultrawide

11. Huawei MateView GT: Best budget ultrawide gaming monitor

We were very impressed with the MateView GT. Huawei’s first ultrawide gaming monitor is on the whole a success, with a host of features and a very good panel for a price that will make you double take.

This 34in, 165Hz VA panel produced high contrast and a peak luminance in SDR of almost exactly 400 nits. Colours are generally well-reproduced, with the delta E colour variance score remaining below two in almost every mode (anything above three is visible to the naked eye). This monitor does produce a noticeable amount of ghosting with rapid movement, but it’s by no means slow, and on the whole the gaming experience is enjoyable.

We’re also fond of the fact that Huawei includes a USB-C port for displaying video, charging peripheral devices (at 10W maximum) and transferring data. It gives the MateView GT a competitive advantage by appealing to office workers as much as it does gamers – it’s also a woefully uncommon sight on gaming monitors across the board.

There are issues with this monitor, however. The built-in soundbar isn’t as good as we were hoping, and there’s very little point engaging HDR as the backlight has no local dimming and squashes the contrast ratio significantly as a result.

If these things do not bother you, though, the MateView GT is an easy recommendation for anyone that needs a load of screen real estate – for work, play or both – at a wallet-friendly price. You'll just have to wait for it to launch in the UK.

Read our full Huawei MateView GT review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 34in; Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 1ms

12. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Best ultrawide HDR gaming monitor

If you were wondering what the most indulgent gaming monitor on the market right now is, wonder no more. Like its predecessor the Odyssey G9, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an absolute behemoth of a monitor: at 49in across the diagonal, it’s as wide as some TVs, and the comparison doesn’t end there. With HDR10, plus new HDR10+ and QuantumHDR 2000 (Samsung’s proprietary HDR2000 certification) support, a 240Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and support for both AMD and Nvidia adaptive sync technologies, this is truly the ultimate gaming monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G9 blitzed our tests, producing 99.6% of the sRGB colour space and 91% of the DCI-P3 space in default mode. Peak luminance shot past the 1,000cd/m² required for HDR10 certification and even the 2,000cd/m² max claimed by Samsung, hitting a peak in our HDR tests of 2,200cd/m². It’s thanks to the Neo G9’s new MiniLED backlight: by upping the number of local dimming zones from a measly ten to 2,048, the Neo G9 performs infinitely better in HDR than its predecessor, or indeed anything on the market today.

If you can get HDR working on Windows, the Odyssey Neo G9 will reward you with an unparalleled experience, with jaw-droppingly vivid colours and perfectly inky shadows. Meanwhile, the aggressive 1000R curvature and 32:9 aspect ratio suck you into the action like nothing else, particularly if you’re a fan of racing sims.

From a practical standpoint, the Odyssey Neo G9 is very heavy and very large, so you’ll need to be sure you have room. It has a good selection of ports, but we were a bit surprised that there weren’t more; the USB hub contains two USB-A ports, rather than the four you might expect from a monitor of this size, and there’s no USB-C port to speak of. That said, you do get one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports, which when paired with the Neo G9’s impressive picture-by/in-picture modes means you can link up two PCs/laptops/consoles to the same monitor.

Provided you have the space, the funds and the PC to make the most of it, then, the Odyssey Neo G9 is an unrivalled gaming monitor.

Read our full Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 49in; Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 2ms

