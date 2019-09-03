Best budget monitor: The best 1080p and 1440p monitors to buy

Not too long ago, even the best budget monitors had a bad image; they were renowned for poor colour accuracy, wobbly non-adjustable stands and hideous-looking designs. Times have changed, however, as you can now buy a quality panel that oozes a premium look for under £200.

The trouble is, there are hundreds of products all claiming to be the best budget monitor for you. We can't stress enough how important it is to pick the right monitor, even at this end of the price spectrum: choose poorly and you'll be stuck with a screen that will irritate your eyes, test your patience and fail on you within months of the purchase.

To help you make an informed decision, our buying guide explains what you need to look out for before you splash out. Scroll past and you’ll find a list of our favourite budget monitors. If you’re an avid gamer, however, you’ll want to read our separate article on how to pick the best budget gaming monitor – gamers have a very different set of priorities.

How to choose the best budget monitor

What monitor size and resolution should I choose?

A small budget no longer limits you to a small monitor. You’ll now find plenty of options between 22in and 27in – and a few even push past the 30in mark.

There’s more than just panel size to think about, though – resolution is a key factor. For instance, while a 22in monitor with a Full HD resolution monitor will look pin-sharp, a 27in monitor with the same resolution will look softer and more pixellated due to the lower number of pixels per inch (PPI). To put that in numbers: a 22in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor equates to 100ppi, while a 32in Full HD panel is only 69ppi – 30% less.

We’d suggest sticking to 90ppi or above: a 24in Full HD monitor hits the sweet spot and similarly a 27in-32in 1440p (2,560 x 1,440) panel looks glorious, too. You can easily calculate the PPI with the help of a calculator or through this website.

One word of caution, though. Some older (read: rather elderly) computers with integrated graphics may not support higher-resolution panels. If your computer is a bit long in the tooth, then it may be wise to stick to Full HD. At the very least check we’d check the maximum resolution supported by your PC or laptop.

Which type of panel is best?

There are three main types of LCD screens, with each having its own characteristics. Twisted Nematic (TN) are the cheapest type of panel technology. This sacrifices some colour accuracy and contrast, but has the benefit of being very cheap – and it’s also more responsive for gamers.

Vertical alignment panels (VA, AVA and MVA) have wide viewing angles and very high contrast levels, although they don’t always have the greatest colour accuracy.

Finally, IPS/PLS screens generally have the best colour accuracy and viewing angles, but are also the most expensive, although the price gap between IPS/PLS, VA and TN has narrowed in recent years.

Which other features should you consider?

Display inputs: Most have an HDMI input, while others still rely on VGA (D-Sub) and DVI-D inputs. You might even find DisplayPort takes centre stage on the pricier models.

An adjustable stand: Having an adjustable stand will you give you much more flexibility – and you won’t need to stuff books or magazines underneath to raise it to a comfortable height. It’s not uncommon to find a budget monitor with tilt and height adjustment. It’s not impossible to find one that can swivel and rotate, too, even if it is more of a rarity.

Low-profile bezels: Budget monitors are more elegant than ever before; some sport a three-sided borderless design, which makes them take up less space on your desk.

Built-in extras: Some budget monitors have built-in USB hubs and speakers. The former are genuinely useful, but bear in mind that the latter are almost always terrible. Most are easily bettered by a cheap pair of dedicated PC speakers.

Reduced blue light mode: Some monitors now offer a reduced blue light mode, which is normally marketed as being in the interests of eye-health. This is a feature that has become more commonplace in recent years, in response to the fears that visible blue light emitted by monitors can cause long-term damage to the eye, and can cause issues such as eye strain and headaches. However, according to the UK Association of Optometrists, there are no peer-reviewed science journals to support this – we wouldn’t factor it in as part of your buying decision.

The best budget monitors to buy

1. Iiyama Prolite XUB2493HSU-B1: The best budget 1080p monitor

Price: £130 | Buy now from Currys



We’ll be blunt: The Iiyama ProLite XUB2493HSU-B1 is an astonishingly well-priced monitor that makes very few cutbacks. Packed with features, this 1080p IPS monitor stormed our various tests, putting a lot of its pricier rivals to shame in the process.

The edge-to-edge effect created by those slim bezels gives the impression that the XUB2493HSU-B1 is more expensive than it is – and the impressions don’t stop there. This monitor has a strong array of adjustment options, including 130mm of height adjustment and the option to rotate the entire panel into a portrait orientation. On the rear, you’ll find VGA, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 inputs plus two USB 3 ports mounted on the side.

In terms of performance, we were taken aback by the XUB2493HSU-B1’s high contrast ratio (1,192:1), suitably vibrant max luminance (278cd/m²) and impressive sRGB gamut coverage (93.6%). We couldn’t even find fault with the monitor’s on-screen display, although it is a tad too easy to turn the panel off by accident. And that really is the only issue we could find with this excellent, keenly priced monitor.

Read our full Iiyama ProLite XUB2493HSU-B1 review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 24in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI; Refresh rate: 75Hz

2. Philips 243B9H: The best budget monitor under £300

Price: £281 | Buy now from Ebuyer



The Philips 243B9H sits right at the top of the budget monitor range, but for under £300, we reckon there’s not much better out there. If you want a 24in, 1080p monitor with a versatile stand, a built-in webcam and a panel that performs well, the 243B9H is the one for you.

sRGB gamut coverage came in at around 90% in the default mode, with an average variance (delta E) of 2.09 and a near-perfect colour temperature of 6600K. We measured max luminance at 320cd/m² and contrast at 1,230:1; both of these figures are very good and are higher than those quoted by Philips. The results indicate that the 243B9H is an accurate, vibrant monitor with enough brightness for well-lit environments and no noticeable blue/red tint.

Panel aside, the 243B9H is a great little monitor. The stand offers pivot, swivel and tilt plus an impressive 150mm of height adjustment, but if that’s not enough the monitor is VESA mount compatible too. We were also immensely pleased to see a USB-C port that supports video and file transmission adorning the rear of the monitor alongside the HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 ports and three-port USB hub. And then there’s the Windows Hello-compatible 2MP webcam that retracts into the body of the monitor when not in use; it’s nothing special, but it’s great for Zoom calls.

Read our full Philips 243B9H review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 24in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI; Refresh rate: 75Hz

3. AOC Q27V4EA: The best budget 1440p monitor

Price: £241 | Buy now from Amazon



The AOC Q27V4EA is a no-fuss 1440p monitor that’s 27in across the diagonal. The feature list isn’t particularly expansive, but the monitor certainly looks like a more expensive product, with three bezel-less edges and a slim side profile that’s just 40mm thick at its widest. Adjustment options are limited to 21.5 degrees of backwards tilt, so you might need to prop it up if you prefer a monitor that sits high up.

It’s the panel that earns the Q27V4EA its place here, however. The monitor produced 88.7% of the sRGB colour gamut in default mode with little colour variance, a contrast ratio of 850:1 and peak luminance of 250cd/m². These figures are good for a budget monitor, and they mean that colours look natural and content appears bright, even in well-lit environments. With a response time of 4ms G2G, a refresh rate of 75Hz and AMD FreeSync support, moreover, casual gamers will find that the Q27V4EA is great for a couple of rounds of Apex Legends after work.

If you can deal with the non-adjustable stand, the Q27V4EA is a lovely all-purpose monitor for anyone who works and plays in the same place.

Read our full AOC Q27V4EA review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: HDMI, DisplayPort; Refresh rate: 75Hz

4. BenQ GW2280: The best small budget monitor

Price: £120 | Buy now from Amazon



This small-sized monitor from BenQ is ideal for those on a tiny budget. The 21.5in VA-based panel boasts a great contrast ratio and has good viewing angles, too. Despite having a slightly wobbly plastic stand that’s limited to tilt adjustment, its three-sided borderless design is extremely attractive.

If you’re looking for something slightly bigger, consider its sibling, the GW2480, instead. It has a 24in IPS panel that runs up to Full HD and can be found for just £95.

Key specs – Screen size: 21.5in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: VA; Video inputs: VGA, 2x HDMI; Refresh rate: 60Hz

5. Asus BE24EQK: The cheapest 1080p monitor with a webcam

Price: £200 | Buy now from Ebuyer



While it might not be the most remarkable monitor in the world, the Asus BE24EQK fills a valuable niche. Mounted on the top of the 24in 1080p panel is a 2-megapixel webcam complete with 315 degrees of rotation, a small amount of upwards and downwards tilt and a physical cover for those concerned about privacy. If you often work in suboptimal places around your home – at the kitchen table, say – and you need both extra screen real estate and a webcam/microphone for Zoom calls, the BE24EQK is a ridiculously well-priced solution.

Panel performance is merely okay, but viewing angles are good thanks to IPS screen technology and a peak luminance of around 275cd/m² is more than acceptable for all but the sunniest outdoor environments. Anecdotally, the display looks plenty crisp enough for daily use, and the high pixel density produced by the combination of a 1080p, 24in display keeps things from looking rough-edged. You might hope for a more adjustable stand, but the monitor is at least small and light enough to be propped on just about anything and it won’t get in the way when not in use.

Read our full Asus BE24EQK review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 24in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: VGA, HDMI, DP; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 60Hz

6. BenQ GL2780: The best large budget monitor

Price: £170 | Buy now from Amazon



BenQ features on this list more than once, and for good reason. The GL2780 is a sturdy 27in TN panel that ticks every crucial box without breaching the £200 mark. Performance is relatively impressive across the board, with solid image quality bolstered by good colour accuracy and contrast; it might not be the sharpest monitor resolution-wise, but you'll struggle to find any real problems with the panel.

Better yet, the GL2780 is brimming with features. It has HDMI, DVI-D, D-SUB and DisplayPort ports; an automatic brightness mode; and blue light reduction functions to prevent eye strain. And with a 75Hz refresh rate, it's no slouch in the gaming department either.

Read our full BenQ GL2780 review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: TN; Video inputs: VGA, DVI, HDMI, DVI-D; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 75Hz

7. AOC I1601FWUX: The best budget portable monitor

Price: £180 | Buy now from BT Shop



The AOC I1601FWUX is not your average monitor. Aimed at those who are looking for a portable setup, the AOC can be used anywhere on the go. Powered with a single USB-C input, you can use it as your primary or, better still, an extended display – making it an excellent choice for presentations and board meetings.

Its IPS display is visually good, but, with a limited brightness of around 220cd/m², it's rather dull in bright environments. Regardless, the monitor adds a welcome dash of flexibility to any mobile setup, and the bundled flip-cover (somewhat reminiscent of the Apple iPad) means you can prop up the monitor anywhere.

Key specs – Screen size: 15.6in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Video inputs: USB-C; Refresh rate: 60Hz