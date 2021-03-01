Eizo FlexScan EV2795 review: Well worth the price of entry

The Eizo FlexScan EV2795 bears the hallmarks of quality we've come to expect from the Japanese firm. Although it is ostensibly quite expensive for a 1440p monitor (the Philips 279C9 offers a 4K resolution at half the price) it's simply overflowing with features that will appeal to everyone from creative professionals to home office newcomers - particularly those hoping to invest in a seriously good remote working setup for the long term.

Bearing in mind that the Philips 279C9 produced a commendable set of results in our image quality tests, however, is there any reason to spend more? The answer is “yes” for several reasons, but whether they’re worth the difference in price will entirely depend on your needs.

Eizo FlexScan EV2795 review: Features

The first reason will be if you’re searching for a neat dual-monitor setup, because the Eizo offers daisy-chaining via a USB-C output. So you could power your laptop through the Eizo’s USB-C input, connect a second screen via the USB-C output and only require two power cables: one to each monitor. So the total number of cables to deal with drops to four. While that second screen could be from a different manufacturer, if you’re looking for colour-matching across both then you should stick with Eizo.

As ever with Eizo screens, navigating the settings is a pleasing experience. Press on one of the touch-sensitive panels on the bottom bezel and a context-sensitive menu springs into life, with each button press receiving an instant response.

Mix in the most logical menu layout of any manufacturer and you’ll find yourself whizzing through your options before deciding on what’s perfect for you. For example, you might decide to hook up two computers to the FlexScan and take advantage of the built-in KVM.

Here, you would connect a laptop via USB-C (it supplies up to 70W of power) with a desktop PC connected to either the HDMI or DisplayPort inputs, along with the USB-B cable. Whenever you switch between inputs, the keyboard and mouse will switch with you. The stand is equally flexible, sporting Eizo’s usual expansive array of adjustment options.

The most impressive of these is the stand’s 176mm of height adjustment, which means you can push the bottom of the screen almost to desk level, but also note the 35° of backwards tilt – it’s a great choice if you need to gather a few people round to look at what’s on your screen.

As you’d expect from a professional monitor, Eizo doesn’t go to town with gaming features. While there’s a respectable 5ms response time, you don’t get support for adaptive sync technologies and the refresh rate stays at a sober 60Hz.

Eizo does provide a pair of speakers, yet with a 1W output they produce a weak sound that’s only really suitable for (quiet) web calls.

Its Screen InStyle software synchronises changes you make to colour profiles or brightness across the displays, and you can be confident that Eizo’s quality testing will ensure near-identical performance across different monitors. That performance will be top-tier, as it is with the EV2795 on test here.

Eizo FlexScan EV2795 review: Performance

Switch to sRGB and you can be confident the monitor will indeed cover that colour space, without leaking into others, as reflected by its 95% coverage of the sRGB gamut out of 97% volume. Accuracy is excellent too, with a stunningly low 0.58 Delta E average and a maximum of 1.88. That’s better than most human eyes will ever spot.

What you don’t get with FlexScan monitors, however, is the incredible ability of their (much more expensive) ColorEdge brethren to slip into Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 modes. Here, Eizo offers a Movie preset that pumps up DCI-P3 coverage from 69% to 78%. That’s a nice bump, but you won’t see some of the more vivid colours that filmmakers hoped to bring you.

There’s no need to worry about missing detail, though, as a 1,078:1 contrast ratio in combination with a peak brightness of 337cd/m2 is enough to pick out what’s happening in the darkest backgrounds. Another nice feature of this display is that it can drop brightness way down to 1cd/m2, which is a nice show-off feature.

More practically, if you’re worried about your eyes being burned out at the end of each day, switch on the panel’s EcoView setting and it automatically adjusts the output to the brightness of your room.

Eizo FlexScan EV2795 review: Verdict

Weedy speakers aside, the Eizo FlexScan EV2795’s quality seeps through every pore. From the exceptional stand (and equally impressive array of adjustment options) to the flawless panel, the EV2795 is a cracking monitor with borderline pro-level credentials.

Add in the five-year warranty and you can buy it with confidence - if you're willing to part with the cash.