HP E27q G4 review: A dull but dependable 1440p monitor

There’s no hiding from the fact that the HP E27q G4 is boring. From its plain grey stand to a bezel that measures 9mm thick at the top and the sides, it’s far more likely to increase the pulse of IT managers than it is the staff who end up with it on their desk. Unless you’re upgrading them from 24in Full HD screens, in which case the bump up to 27in and a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution will be very welcome indeed.

With no USB-C input, this screen wouldn’t be our top choice for hotdesking. It’s better suited for desktop PCs and older laptops – there’s even a D-SUB input to accompany the DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 connectors (one of each). You might consider it as a means of improving your makeshift home-working setup, particularly if you're limping along on an ageing laptop/PC.

While the stand looks dull, it is flexible. It swivels 45 degrees and pivots 90 degrees – which is arguably most handy for giving you access to the connections, including the four-port USB hub – while a whopping 150mm of height adjustment means it should tick all health and safety checkpoints.

It goes above and beyond, too, thanks to an “always-on” low blue light, which theoretically means it will be easier on the eyes.

Matching the pace set by the rest of this monitor, the panel is a solid 7/10 rather than a spectacular 10/10. It performed well in our colour accuracy tests, averaging 0.48 for its Delta E with a maximum of 2.3, and it covers 98% of the sRGB gamut and 81% of DCI-P3; strong scores for an office monitor. Don’t expect searing brightness, however, with a peak of 233cd/m², while contrast is a thoroughly average 944:1.

HP could learn a lesson from LG when it comes to controlling the onscreen display. The E27q G4’s OSD relies on four buttons placed beneath the bottom bezel, and although it’s easy to change the brightness or switch between sources, as soon as you go into the full menu, navigation becomes a counter-intuitive chore.

On the whole, however, the HP E27q G4 is a well-rounded 1440p monitor that offers a fair amount of product for under £300. The strong adjustability and good selection of ports help nudge the HP E27q G4 into four-star territory in spite of a disappointing lack of USB-C and an infuriating OSD. Yes, it's possible to find an even higher-quality 27in 1440p panel for less, but you’re unlikely to come away with a comparable feature set.

If you’re an IT manager and much of your estate already has the HP badge, or you’re looking for a basic 1440p panel with a USB hub and great ergonomics, the E27q G4 is a solid choice.

