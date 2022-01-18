Best 1080p monitor 2022: Cheap Full HD displays for work and gaming

When shopping for the perfect display, you could be forgiven for ignoring 1080p monitors entirely. With a vast selection of pixel-packed WQHD, 4K, HDR and ultrawide displays all urging you to big deep into your wallet, even the best 1080p monitors on the market can seem rather unexciting. You’d be making a mistake, though. Choose wisely, and the best 1080p monitors reward you with eye-popping images and handy features for a fraction of the price of upmarket options.

It doesn’t matter what you’re into, either – there’s a Full HD monitor out there for every person, be they gamer, home worker or everyday PC tinkerer. Whether you’re after a cheap monitor for working from home, a monitor with an ultra-high refresh rate for competitive gaming, or something somewhere in-between the two, there’s something that will fit the bill.

Those with a focus on home working can opt for an affordable 1080p display with a solid, adjustable stand for maintaining good posture, while wannabe gaming stars can opt for a gaming monitor with low latency panel technology and refresh rates as high as 360Hz for unbelievably fluid, responsive gameplay.

In this article, we’ll explain what the pros and cons of 1080p monitors are, and suggest some of our favourite models to suit every user. If you just want to start shopping, feel free to jump straight to our favourite products below. Otherwise, read on, and our brief buying guide will help to point you in the right direction.

How to choose the best 1080p monitor for you

Do I need a 1080p monitor?

If you’re looking for a monitor for gaming or work that doesn’t cost a fortune, a 1080p monitor is ideal. These monitors don’t put much strain on your hardware, making them ideal for modest gaming rigs or laptops with weakling graphics chips. What’s more, the money you save by opting for a lower resolution monitor allows you to budget for work-friendly features such as adjustable stands and USB hubs.

Are 1080p monitors good for gaming?

Yes! You can take your pick from modestly priced gaming panels, or blow your budget on a high-end 1080p gaming monitor designed specifically for competitive gamers. As we’ve already touched on, these monitors swap high resolutions for low input lag and high refresh rates to give you an edge in your favourite shooter. The lower pixel count on a 1080p monitor also gives your graphics card an easier ride, so even lower-end GPUs have a fighting chance of hitting triple-figure framerates.

Console gamers who haven’t made the jump to PS5 or Xbox Series X (or even PS4 Pro or Xbox One X) might also want to consider a 1080p monitor, if they intend to game at a desk. It’s a good cheap alternative to a TV.

If, on the other hand, you have a bit more cash to spend, or a PC/laptop that’s packing a decent set of processors, you don’t have to settle for 1080p. Check out our roundup of the best 1440p monitors; the difference in resolution is marked.

How much should I spend?

It depends entirely on which features you need. The cheapest monitor on this roundup costs just above £100, while the most expensive 1080p gaming monitor we’ve ever tested comes in at closer to £400.

If you’re on a tight budget, it’s possible to nab a good 1080p monitor for £100-£150. Competitive gamers, on the other hand, can spend between £200-£400. Either way, 1080p monitors tend to be cheaper than their higher-resolution counterparts.

What size should I buy?

For any given resolution, a larger monitor means bigger pixels, and the low pixel density of Full HD monitors is painfully obvious once you move up to larger screen sizes.

Many 1080p monitors measure 24in across the diagonal as this offers a good balance between screen size and pixel density. We wouldn’t recommend going any higher than 27in – if you need a larger monitor, consider a higher resolution.

What specifications should I watch out for?

Resolution: This is always 1,920 x 1,080.

Refresh rate: While officer workers can settle for 60Hz-75Hz, gamers can explore triple-figure refresh rates. These reach as high as 360Hz, with 240Hz fast becoming the norm for 1080p esports monitors.

Panel technology: Unlike other kinds of monitors, 1080p monitors occasionally use older TN LCD panel technology. TN panels produce the lowest latency of the bunch, which is why they’re still common on 1080p gaming monitors, but they suffer from poor viewing angles and less vivid colours. They’re cheap to manufacture, however.

Modern 1080p panels often also use IPS LCD technology, which offers great colours and viewing angles, good contrast and acceptable latency. Or VA LCD technology, which means very high contrast, good colours but inferior viewing angles and higher latency.

HDR: High dynamic range delivers more impactful colours and contrast for your favourite games and movies, but it’s not something you should be too concerned about. It won’t be available on cheap 1080p monitors and has little to no benefit for competitive gamers.

If you must have HDR, look out for a DisplayHDR certification (DisplayHDR 400, 600, 800 or 1,000, where higher is better) and ideally local dimming support. Again, these things will be very uncommon on 1080p monitors.

Connectivity: USB hubs for mice, keyboards and other peripherals are a huge bonus, and you may even want to look out for USB-C for modern laptops that lack other means of displaying video. Then you simply need to keep your eyes peeled for the video inputs you’ll need the most – HDMI, DisplayPort or even VGA. Gamers will have a similar set of priorities here.

Adjustability: To maintain good posture, a monitor mounted on a height-adjustable stand is important. Ideally, you want the big four: swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustment. These things become less common in the 1080p monitor market since these monitors tend to be cheaper, but unless you’re happy to stack books or magazines, an adjustable stand is a real boon.

The best 1080p monitors to buy

1. Iiyama ProLite XUB2493HSU-B1: Best 1080p monitor

Price: £206



This bafflingly named monitor has almost everything you’ll need for work at a great price. The display itself is accurate and sharp, with decent peak brightness (278cd/m²) and a good contrast ratio (1,192:1) for a product this cheap.

It’s only 24in across the diagonal, so it’s not going to consume masses of space on your desk, but the stand is flexible enough that you won’t find yourself hunched over it, either. Key adjustment options here include 90 degrees of swivel into portrait mode and 130mm of upward/downward movement alongside a small amount of tilt and left/right pivot.

Ports are in good supply here, too: VGA, HDMI and DP for video duties and a two-port USB-A hub for your mouse, keyboard or other peripherals. Aside from the lack of USB-C, that’s a thoroughly appealing specs sheet for such a keenly priced monitor.

Key specs – Screen size: 24in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: N/S; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

2. BenQ GL2780: Best big 1080p monitor

Price: £159



If you don’t mind a larger screen for work, consider the BenQ GL2780. This borderline utilitarian display is the cheapest 27in panel we’d happily recommend; it might not have all the bells and whistles of some of the other entries on this list, but it covers the basics phenomenally well.

The panel itself is the star of the show here: for the price, you’re getting remarkably accurate colours and decent brightness/contrast. The resolution is a tiny bit low for the size of the screen but we’re confident it’s not an issue unless you sit far, far too close.

Unusually for a modern monitor, the BenQ supports DVI-D and D-SUB alongside HDMI and DisplayPort and is therefore well-suited to anyone with an ageing PC or laptop. The stand is on the basic side, but you’ve at least got a bit of backwards tilt to work with. Gamers will also be pleased to note the 75Hz refresh rate, which when paired with the low input lag should make for a half-decent post-work game session.

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: TN; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: 1ms G2G; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x DVI-D, 1 x D-SUB

3. Philips 243B9H: Best 1080p monitor with a webcam

Price: £290



This Philips monitor is one of our absolute favourites. It packs in every conceivable feature and specification and – like others on this list – manages to do so at a surprisingly low price.

As you might have guessed, a built-in webcam is the highlight of this particular monitor. But we’re also fond of the stand, which has all four crucial adjustment options (including 150mm of height adjustment); the panel, which scored highly in practically every single one of our tests; and the port selection, which includes the highly sought-after USB-C alongside a USB-A hub, HDMI and DP.

The webcam itself is a dream, though: it’s a 2MP affair that’s compatible with Windows Hello (so you can use it to sign in to your PC) and tucks away inside the body of the monitor when not in use. If you’re anything like us, and you’re intimately familiar with Zoom at this point, the Philips 243B9H is the monitor for you.

Key specs – Screen size: 24in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: 4ms G2G; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C

4. BenQ Mobiuz EX2710: Best value 1080p gaming monitor

Price: £238



It might be a touch on the pricey side by the standards of most 1080p monitors, but the EX2710 is still relatively inexpensive, and it represents phenomenal value for money. It’s a 27in panel with all the trimmings: 144Hz refresh rate, 2ms G2G response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and an entry-level HDR certification are but a few of the features that stand out.

The display nailed our tests, producing rich and accurate colours in the sRGB colour space used by the majority of the content you’ll be viewing on your PC. It didn’t quite reach the kinds of brightness or contrast levels we’d usually associate with a strong HDR performer, but this is pretty common for panels with an entry-level DisplayHDR 400 specification. What this means is that with HDR engaged, you’ll enjoy vibrant colours but miss the inky shadows.

We like the stand, which offers an unusual amount of adjustability for a budget gaming monitor, including tilt, swivel and 130mm of upwards/downwards movement. The port selection is a touch more limited – there’s no USB hub here, just HDMI and DP for video duties – but this is the only true drawback.

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms MPRT; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

5. Acer Predator XB253QGX: Best 1080p gaming monitor

Price: £350



Proving that 1080p monitors aren’t always synonymous with “budget”, the Acer Predator XB253QGX is a high-end display that’s tailor-made for anyone who invests serious time in FPS titles such as Counter-Strike. The panel is lightning fast, with a 0.5ms motion picture response time (MPRT) and an astonishing 240Hz refresh rate complemented by the bare minimum amount of ghosting and a great set of results in our tests.

Out of the box, the XB253QGX delivered excellent colour accuracy and pleasingly high brightness (higher than 400 nits) and contrast ratio (around 1,200:1). The latter results help the XB253QGX produce halfway decent HDR – a DisplayHDR 400 certification is hardly going to blow your mind but at the very least, this monitor earns it with no compromises.

Better still, the XB253QGX is exceptionally practical. Included on the rear is a four-port USB hub that sits alongside the HDMI and DP ports you’ll be using for transmitting video – that’s more ports than most. To top it off, the stand pivots, swivels, tilts and rises/sinks by 115mm, so you have no excuse not to look after your eyes and back.

Key specs – Screen size: 25in; Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 0.5ms MPRT; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a