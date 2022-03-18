Best ultrawide monitor 2022: Our top widescreen monitors for work and gaming

If you’re the sort of person that keeps multiple windows open at once on their PC or laptop, you need an ultrawide monitor. The best ultrawide monitors provide a huge amount of screen space to play with; never again will you have to choose between Spotify, Excel and 13 different Chrome tabs.

Gamers stand to benefit, too. Most ultrawide gaming monitors wrap around your vision, sucking you into your favourite shooter or racing sim and providing an increased field of vision (FOV) so you can enjoy more of the scenery in that gorgeous RPG you’ve been playing.

To help you pick out the best ultrawide monitor for your needs, we’ve been busy putting as many panels as we can through their paces. Below, you’ll find our favourite ultrawide monitors for work and gaming. Ultrawide monitors tend to be more expensive than their 16:9 counterparts, but we’ve tried to provide a range of options to suit all budgets.

How to choose the best ultrawide monitor for you

Do I need an ultrawide monitor?

If you like the thought of having a huge amount of room for applications and an ultrawide cinematic canvas for the latest PC games, then this is the perfect type of monitor for you. It’s gradually becoming less expensive to make the jump to ultrawide, and you can now choose between a few different resolutions and screen sizes to better suit your needs and budget.

If you’re a console gamer or multi-platform gaming aficionado, however, an ultrawide monitor might not be for you. Even next-gen consoles don’t support 21:9 aspect ratios, so you’ll simply be wasting cash. If you own a PC and a PS5/Xbox Series X, we recommend you get one of the best 4K monitors instead.

How much should I spend?

It’s possible to spend anywhere from £350 to £1,800 on an ultrawide monitor. Ultrawide gaming monitors don’t generally cost more than their office counterparts, but you can spend a small fortune if you want to – the most expensive ultrawide we’ve ever tested was built specifically for gaming.

What size should I buy?

The smallest available ultrawide panel size is 29in, which usually means you’re getting a 2,560 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The most common size, meanwhile, is 34in across the diagonal: from there, you can make a small leap to 38in, or an enormous one to 49in, at which point you’re essentially getting two 25in 1440p monitors side-by-side.

Many ultrawide monitors (particularly gaming models) have curved screens. This isn’t essential – you’re going to be swivelling your head a bit regardless – but it’s worth checking before you buy.

We tend to recommend 34in ultrawide monitors as a good middle ground for most users, but it will once again come down to your budget and, if gaming, how powerful your graphics card is. Higher resolutions place more strain on your graphics card, so there’s no point going for a huge ultrawide display if your GPU isn’t capable.

What specifications should I watch out for?

Resolution: Varies depending on the panel size. Broadly speaking, 29in ultrawide monitors have a 2,560 x 1,080 resolution; 34in monitors are 3,440 x 1,440; 38in monitors are 3,840 x 1,600; and 49in monitors are 5,120 x 1,440. Again, we reckon 3,440 x 1,440 is the sweet spot.

Refresh rate: Like most monitors, this varies: it can be 60Hz, 75Hz, 100Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz or even 240Hz (in a few rare cases). Gamers should aim for 100Hz or above for smooth gaming, while office users can stick with lower rates.

Panel technology: It’s becoming increasingly common to find ultrawide monitors with VA panels, particularly if the panel is curved. These panels are cheaper to make and have excellent contrast, and while they tend to have poor viewing angles the monitor’s curvature compensates nicely.

However, it’s still more common to find ultrawide monitors with IPS panels that offer vibrant colours and strong viewing angles but lower contrast than VA. Either way, we recommend you don’t limit yourself to a single panel type.

HDR: Although HDR-capable PC monitors often quite literally pale in comparison to HDR TVs, the best PC HDR experience we’ve had to date was with an ultrawide. If you’re dead set on getting on the HDR gaming train, then there are (expensive) options out there.

Normally, however, ultrawide monitors obey the same rules as most other monitors: they might have entry-level VESA DisplayHDR certifications (DisplayHDR 400 is the most common) but lack a local-dimming backlight or the retina-searing brightness required for great HDR. In short, if you absolutely must have top-notch HDR, consider a TV instead.

Connectivity: Beyond the usual HDMI, DisplayPort and 3.5mm ports for audio and visual duties, office-specific ultrawide monitors will generally have USB hubs for your peripherals. Some will also support USB-C for carrying video and charging a connected device. If particular connectivity is essential, then make sure to check our specs list before you buy.

Adjustability: Ultrawide monitors tend to be more limited in this regard – the panel’s size, shape and weight prevent the stand from offering large amounts of height adjustment, left/right swivel or tilt, and usually entirely omits pivot (into portrait mode). Prepare to make sacrifices here.

The best ultrawide monitors to buy

1. LG UltraWide 38WN95C: Best ultrawide monitor

The LG Ultrawide 38WN95C is an accomplished all-rounder and our favourite ultrawide monitor. If you have the money, this 38in juggernaut will tackle pretty much anything you can throw at it. The 3,840 x 1,600 IPS panel can swallow three full-sized Chrome windows with ease and performed superbly well on test, producing a wide colour gamut with pinpoint accuracy (an average Delta E of 0.91).

It’s bright enough to earn a DisplayHDR 600 certification, which means you will notice a definite improvement in the vibrancy of colours with HDR enabled. It also refreshes at 144Hz with a 1ms G2G response time and support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, meaning this is a devastatingly good gaming monitor (if you have a powerful rig).

The stand is about as versatile as you’d expect from an ultrawide monitor this size, providing 110m of height adjustment and 30 degrees of swivel left/right. The port selection is much more inspiring, though: you’re getting two HDMI ports, one DP port, two USB-A ports and even a Thunderbolt USB-C port capable of supplying 94W of power and carrying a video signal at the same time. Provided you can afford it, this is possibly one of the best monitors on the market full stop – but it’s definitely a sensational ultrawide.

Read our full LG UltraWide 38WN95C review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 38in; Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600; Screen technology: IPS; Curvature: 2300R (unconfirmed); Video inputs: 1 x DP, 2 x HDMI, 1 x Thunderbolt USB-C; Other ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 144Hz

2. Huawei MateView GT: Best value ultrawide gaming monitor

The Huawei MateView GT is an excellent entry-level ultrawide gaming monitor. The price is the most obvious draw here, but what’s more impressive is the specs and features Huawei has managed to cram in. Chief among these is a built-in soundbar with a strip of LED lighting running across the middle; a USB-C port on the rear for video transmission and charging (up to 65W); a stand with height and tilt adjustment; and of course, a 34in curved VA panel.

This panel refreshes at 165Hz with a 4ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync Premium to keep things running smoothly. It’s a staggeringly vibrant panel, with a measured contrast ratio of 4,500:1 – great even by VA panel standards – and a peak luminance of 400cd/m². Colours are represented accurately, too. It’s a fantastic monitor for work and gaming, with the width and slight curve working in tandem with the high-quality panel to suck you into your favourite RPG (or Excel spreadsheet – we don’t judge).

Yes, there’s a bit of ghosting caused by the VA panel, and yes, the soundbar might not be earth-shatteringly good. At this price, however, there’s simply nothing to match the MateView GT.

Read our full Huawei MateView GT review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 34in; Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Curvature: 1500R; Video inputs: 1 x DP, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C; Other ports: 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 165Hz

3. LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780: Best value ultrawide monitor

The LG UltraWide Ergo is a unique 34in ultrawide office monitor that represents extraordinary value for money (though we’d hesitate to call it “budget”). It’s not the panel, however, that steals the show here: it’s the stand the panel is mounted on.

This stand – or more accurately, arm mount – clamps to the edge of your desk and delivers a phenomenal amount of adjustability, including 130mm of height adjustment and a whopping 280 degrees of swivel left or right. You can spin this monitor all the way around and, thanks to the reticulated arm, push it in or pull it out depending on how much space you have/need.

Fortunately, the panel is no slouch. It uses IPS technology with a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time – not exactly a gamer’s dream, then, but a fearsome productivity monitor. 3,440 x 1,440 at 34in is enough to make multitasking a breeze, and it helps that these specifications are backed by strong performance in our tests. This is a bright, punchy and colourful panel for any workspace scenario.

The lack of USB-C is a bit disappointing, but two USB-A ports for peripherals pick up the slack. Frankly, with these specs and features it’s a miracle the UltraWide Ergo is this cheap.

Read our full LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 34in; Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440; Screen technology: IPS; Curvature: None; Video inputs: 1 x DP, 2 x HDMI; Other ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 75Hz

4. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Best high-end ultrawide gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is both one of the most expensive monitors we’ve ever tested, and by far the most impressive.This 49in titan is classed as a super-ultrawide monitor: the 5,120 x 1,440 VA panel needs a dramatic 1000R curve just to fit on an average-sized desk.

With a mini LED backlight comprising 2,048 individual zones and a peak luminance of 2,000 nits, the Neo G9’s HDR performance defies classification. Colours are superb and dark corners are inky courtesy of a phenomenal 6,491:1 contrast ratio in HDR mode. This insane HDR performance works in unison with the curvature, 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time to produce an unrivalled immersive gaming experience.

From a practical standpoint, the Neo G9 is fairly well-equipped, with a two-port USB-A hub (but no USB-C) and a stand that surprisingly offers 120mm of height adjustment, 15 degrees of swivel and 13 degrees of tilt. We’re not convinced this monitor should be bought for its practical benefits, however. It’s overkill for office work and all but the most luxurious of gaming setups – but if you own such a setup, this monitor will blow you away.

Read our full Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 49in; Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Curvature: 1000R; Video inputs: 1 x DP, 2 x HDMI 2.1; Other ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 240Hz

5. Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH: Best home office ultrawide monitor

Philips lifts the 346P1 above rival 34in curved VA monitors by packing it with user-friendly features. It’s an excellent choice for anyone wanting a clutter-free desk, with an RJ-45 ethernet port, four USB-A ports (all sensibly mounted to the left of the screen) and even a KVM switch if you want to share your mouse and keyboard with a second connected computer. Note that its USB-C connection provides a wholesome 90W of power too.

While the stand is basic in design, and wobbles more than we’d like when prodding the OSD buttons, there’s a superb 180mm of height adjustment and you can swivel it 360 degrees. That OSD offers few controls over colours, but Philips expects you to choose between its eight SmartImage options; think Office, Game, LowBlue Mode. You can also quickly flick between sources, with all other controls via the menu.

While other monitors are directly aimed at gamers, the Brilliance does a fine job thanks to a 100Hz peak refresh (even at the screen’s native 3,440 x 1,440 resolution) and support for AMD FreeSync, and the pair of 5W speakers are more than good enough if you don’t have your headphones to hand. As an extra bonus, this monitor even supports DisplayHDR 400, and it even has a 2MP webcam that hides out of the way when not needed.

Key specs – Screen size: 34in; Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA; Curvature: 1500R; Video inputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C; Other ports: 4 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm, 1 x RJ-45; Speakers: Yes; Refresh rate: 100Hz

