Best monitor for PS5 2022: Our favourite displays for your next-gen PlayStation

Sony’s PS5 is a remarkable console, but you’re going to need the best monitor you can afford if you want to fully experience the benefits of the additional horsepower hidden within that striking exterior.

While a TV is a popular solution, there is another way to enjoy glorious next-gen 4K gameplay: a desktop gaming monitor. There are an increasing number of 4K gaming monitors being built specifically for your PS5 (or Xbox Series X) with support for HDMI 2.1 and all that the new standard brings with it. Unlike TVs, however, these monitors are also great for PC owners – after all, you might struggle to balance a 48in OLED on your desk.

So whether you’ve got one foot in both camps or you’re a die-hard console-gaming fanatic, we’re here to help you choose the best monitor for you. Below, you’ll find our detailed guide to choosing the best monitor for your PlayStation 5 console, followed by our absolute favourite products.

How to choose the best monitor for your PS5

Do I need a 4K monitor?

In a word: no. Although we’d always recommend a 4K monitor/TV if you can afford one, the PS5 also supports resolutions of 1,920 x 1,080, and with VRR support now available it’s theoretically possible to enjoy high frame rates and all the other benefits of a PS5 console without spending extortionate sums on a 4K display.

Having said that, there are precious few 1080p displays that support VRR, so it makes more sense to stick to 4K if you possibly can.

How much should I spend?

It depends on the kind of monitor you intend to buy. If you’re hoping to save some cash by purchasing a budget 4K monitor, you can spend £200-£300 – but you’d be missing out on HDR, high refresh rates and probably HDMI 2.1-specific features. A 1080p monitor with VRR support costs a similar amount, but you’re still sacrificing HDR as well as pixels.

The best monitors for PS5 cost around £700-£900. That’s a significant outlay, for sure, but the upside is that these monitors all deliver high refresh rates, HDR and the crucial HDMI 2.1-specific features.

What size should I buy?

Regardless of the resolution you choose, most of the PC monitors you’ll be considering range in size from 27in-32in. Don’t underestimate the wingspan of a 32in monitor – make sure you have desk space before you buy.

What specifications should I watch out for?

Resolution: either 4K (3,840 x 2,160) or FHD (1,920 x 1,080). The PS5 doesn’t support WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) or ultrawide resolutions (eg. 3,440 x 1,440).

Refresh rate: The PS5 can output at 120fps, but you’re more likely to find that monitors ship with 144Hz refresh rates, so that should be your target if you want high refresh rate gaming. If you don’t, 60Hz is absolutely fine – and most games on PS5 don’t support 120fps anyway.

Panel technology: There are essentially three kinds of panel: VA, IPS and TN. Most panels are either VA or IPS: the former is known for high contrast but weak viewing angles and the latter, for vivid colours but low contrast. Ultimately, however, you shouldn’t limit yourself to one panel type – this information is more useful as a guide to what to expect from the monitor you buy.

Adaptive sync: As the PS5 doesn’t support any other kind of adaptive sync technology, it’s important that the monitor you choose has VRR built-in if you want to prevent screen tearing and, well, enjoy variable refresh rates.

You can find out more about VRR at the bottom of the page

HDR: For a passably good HDR experience you want a monitor with a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and local dimming capabilities. The certification indicates that the monitor is suitably bright while the local dimming takes care of the dark corners by dimming sections of the backlight individually.

Connectivity: This isn’t particularly important on PS5, although at the very least you should make sure that your chosen monitor supports HDMI 2.1 – without it, you won’t be able to reach 120Hz or use VRR.

If you’re also a PC gamer, keep in mind that you’ll probably need a DP port and maybe a USB-A hub for peripherals – some gaming monitors now come with USB-C, too.

Adjustability: A good desktop monitor should be able to pivot, swivel, tilt and rise/sink, in order to keep you in good posture. Cheaper monitors will do without most of these adjustment options, so keep that in mind if you value comfort.

The best monitors for PS5 to buy

1. Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ: Best 32in 4K monitor for PS5

Price: £850



The Asus ROG Swift PG23UQ is a sensational gaming monitor that makes the most of its 4K resolution with a larger 32in panel. This monitor supports VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync as standard and has a 144Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can guarantee you won’t be missing out on features regardless of whether you’re a PC gamer or PS5 owner.

This is an exceptionally bright, vibrant monitor with a DisplayHDR 600 certification and a 16-zone local dimming backlight. The IPS panel has great viewing angles and exhibits minimal input lag. For gaming on PS5, the PG32UQ is one of the best monitors we’ve tested.

As I’ve already implied, however, PC users aren’t forgotten either. The PG32UQ offers two USB-A 3.0 ports for peripherals and can be locked into a phenomenally colour-accurate sRGB mode, which should appeal to those who rely on their rig for more than just gaming.

Aside from a slightly underwhelming stand and an irritating OSD, the PG32UQ is one of our top picks for gaming on PS5 – or anything else, for that matter.

Read our full Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 32in; Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms; HDR: DisplayHDR 600; Local dimming: 16 zone, edge lit; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-B 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm



2. Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A: Best 28in 4K monitor for PS5

Price: £750



The Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A is a 28in 4K next-gen gaming monitor with all of the prerequisite features, including HDMI 2.1, VRR and a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also compatible with AMD and Nvidia adaptive sync technology and has two USB-A ports on the rear – these are all things that should appeal to any PS5 owners who are also part-time PC gamers.

The VG28UQL1A has a DisplayHDR 400 certification and has a local-dimming backlight with eight zones – these specs aren’t as impressive as those found on other monitors on this list but they translate into a pretty good attempt at HDR all the same. It helps that this is a colourful monitor with wide gamut support and decent accuracy; and a responsive one, with low input lag and virtually no ghosting to speak of.

The stand is suitably versatile, with all four major adjustment options represented including 120mm of height adjustment and even 90 degrees of pivot (into portrait orientation). In classic Asus fashion, the OSD controls are irritating, but it’s worth putting up with for what’s on offer here.

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 28in; Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms; HDR: DisplayHDR 400; Local dimming: 8 zone, edge lit; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB-B 3.1, 1 x 3.5mm



3. Philips Momentum 279M1RV: Best 27in 4K monitor for PS5

Price: £720



The unassuming Philips Momentum 279M1RV is our absolute favourite 4K gaming monitor for next-gen consoles. It’s officially built for Xbox Series X, but with VRR, HDMI 2.1 and a 144Hz refresh rate there’s no reason PS5 gamers can’t enjoy everything this display has to offer.

And boy, does this display have a lot to offer. The wide gamut IPS panel has a DisplayHDR 600 certification and uses a 16-zone local-dimming backlight to deliver very impressive HDR performance (by the standards of a gaming monitor). This is a pinpoint accurate gaming monitor with great viewing angles, low response times and of course, silky smooth refresh rates. Engage overdrive up to level 3 out of 4 for the best experience.

The stand is versatile enough for most – the only thing it lacks is portrait mode support, but that’s not a huge loss. And while most monitors don’t have speakers worth mentioning, that’s not the case here: the 279M1RV’s built-in speaker arrangement is pretty decent. Pair that with the Philips Ambiglow light strips mounted on the rear and you’ve got a good all-round 4K entertainment monitor. The only real downside here is the utilitarian design – but that’s hardly the most important factor here.

Read our full Philips Momentum 279M1RV review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms; HDR: DisplayHDR 600; Local dimming: 16 zone, edge lit; Video inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 4 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x 3.5mm



4. Samsung Odyssey G70A: Best mid-range 4K monitor for PS5

Price: £589



The Samsung Odyssey G70A is borderline affordable by the standards of the other HDMI 2.1-compliant monitors on this list. This 28in IPS gaming monitor is very similar to its stablemates: it has VRR support, two HDMI 2.1 ports and a max refresh rate of 144Hz to ensure you’re getting 4K at 120fps – or at least, a variable refresh rate – in compatible games on PS5.

This monitor definitely matches the aesthetic of the PS5 most closely, with its futuristic jet-engine rear and interesting curves – the only issue here being that the whole thing feels pretty cheap to the touch. It has a DisplayHDR 400 certification with eight local dimming zones and decent wide colour gamut coverage helping to produce a better-than-average attempt at HDR 400.

As with many Samsung gaming monitors, the G70A’s speciality is motion handling. Even with Samsung’s low input lag mode enabled, the G70A produced virtually no ghosting. It also has a backlight strobing feature that reduces motion blur significantly without adding a dramatic amount of ghosting into the equation, which is no mean feat. If you’re a Call of Duty/Apex Legends/Battlefield fanatic, the G70A will serve you very well indeed.

Read our full Samsung Odyssey G70A review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 28in; Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms; HDR: DisplayHDR 400; Local dimming: 8 zone, edge lit; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-B 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm



What is VRR?

Variable Refresh Rate is the umbrella term for generic adaptive sync technology. It allows your display device to synchronise its refresh rate with the frame rate of the game you’re playing.

If you have a 60Hz TV, and you’re playing a game at a steady 60fps, you won’t notice any issues, as the two figures are synchronised. If the game is running at 30fps, you still won’t notice any issues, as your display device can simply skip alternate frames.

If, however, your game is running at, say, 48fps or 75fps, you will encounter screen tearing. Your display device is locked to 60Hz and cannot adjust to synchronise with the frame rates being reached. A VRR-enabled display is able to adjust, meaning that you won’t notice any screen tearing.

As an added bonus, you’ll also be able to enjoy a dynamic refresh rate that can potentially exceed the soft limits imposed by the game’s graphical presets. For example, a game such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a Fidelity mode that targets 30fps - but it may well significantly overshoot that on occasion, and with VRR, you’ll be able to see it happen.

When VRR launched on the PS5, Spider-Man developer Insomniac games said this:

“If your TV also supports 120Hz high frame rate input and the 120Hz Display Mode option is active along with VRR, you will get a variable, uncapped frame rate that can exceed your chosen Graphics Mode’s 30 or 60fps target by 50% or more (depending on gameplay).”

