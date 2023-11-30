Acer Predator X45 OLED review: A hardcore curvy high-spec beast

The Acer Predator X45 is one of two 240Hz OLED gaming monitors that the company announced at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. The smaller of the two was the Predator X27U which, as the name suggests, is a 27in version with a flat 2,450 x 1,440 resolution panel, while the larger version sports a 44.5in rather aggressively curved UW-QHD (3,440 x 1,440) display.

READ NEXT: Best monitors for work and gaming

Both have been available in the USA for a few months, but are only now appearing in Europe. The X45 is available for £1,599, while the X27U costs around £899.

These two new models mark Acer’s entry into the coveted OLED gaming monitor market. Previously, you had to make do with the company’s impressive mini-LED IPS-style Predator X32FP if you wanted a good HDR gaming display. Strong competition comes from Corsair’s bendy 45in Xeneon Flex, the 34in curvy Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 and BenQ’s bigger, flat 48in Mobiuz EX480UZ which is a bit of a monster.