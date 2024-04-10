Dell UltraSharp U4323QE review: The big-screen office KVM king

Physically the U432QE is pretty similar to the outgoing U4320Q. The key differences are the stand, which is now silver rather than black, the I/O ports, which are now more abundant and repositioned, and the controls, which replace the old fiddly four-button arrangement with a superior single joystick.

Like the old model, the new UltraSharp 43 is still a weighty beast, at 18.2kg. Even so, it’s easier to set up than many large monitors I’ve tested; the stand fixes to the rear of the cabinet with a quick-release mechanism, which conceals 100mm and 200mm Vesa mounts below it.

The stand itself is a pretty basic affair but is usefully compact, measuring just 240mm deep and tapering from 320mm wide at the back to 260mm at the front. Adjustability is quite good for a monitor this big, with 20° of swivel to either side, 60mm of height adjustability and tilt from -5° to +20°.

For navigating the UltraSharp’s onscreen display (OSD), the mini-joystick is located on the back of the monitor on the right-hand side, next to the power button. It’s a relatively painless way of managing the monitor, especially since you can select which shortcut buttons appear on the screen when you push the joystick, although some sort of remote control would have been even more accessible.

Dell UltraSharp U4323QE review: What connections does it have?

Grab a cup of coffee – this is going to take a while. At the rear of the UltraSharp 43, you’ll find two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 video inputs, four USB Type-C ports, four USB Type-A ports, a gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

That’s a lot of flexibility, and there’s more: one of those Type-C ports supports DP Alt Mode video input and 90W PD charging, as well as regular 10Gbits/sec USB connections. Add in the other three data-only ports and you can connect a total of four computers to the UltraSharp U4323QE in KVM mode and use the same keyboard and mouse with all of them; a menu in the OSD lets you match which Type-C ports work with which video inputs.