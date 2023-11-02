Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1 review: A super budget gaming monitor

The Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master G2470HSU-B1 defies logic. After all, if you want a monitor for around £150, the best you can expect is basic competency. One of my favourite budget monitors is Huawei’s MateView SE: there are no bells or whistles, just a good quality IPS panel mounted on a sensible stand with decent colour gamut coverage.

To expect a comparably good gaming monitor for £20 less is bordering on delusional, but that’s what Iiyama claims to deliver here. And deliver it does: the G2470HSU-B1 is a remarkable exercise in squeezing as much as possible out of a shoestring budget. If you need a reliable gaming monitor for under £150, this is the one for you.