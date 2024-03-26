LG UltraGear 32GR93U review: Top-notch 4K gaming at a great price

The LG UltraGear 32GR93U gaming monitor is a fine example of a high-quality product at a reasonable price that is designed to do the basics very well.

There’s nothing flashy or cutting-edge about it. It doesn’t have a curvy screen or an OLED or Mini LED panel, and it doesn’t support a massively high refresh rate; 144Hz is pretty much the lowest you can offer and still describe a monitor as a thoroughbred gaming tool.

What it does have is an enticing price point. At the time of writing, you can pick one up for under £580 – and a very crisp display it is, too. The panel isn’t just sharp, it’s also colourful and bright and has excellent motion-handling characteristics.