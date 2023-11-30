Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC review: Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory

Interestingly enough, this amazing-looking monitor wasn’t the 49in QD-OLED panel I was expecting to review. You see, there are two very similar 49in Samsung models on the market – the G95SC and the G93SC.

The difference between them is that the G95SC comes with Samsung’s Tizen-based Smart TV functionality, including all the usual streaming apps and a gaming hub, running on Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor Pro chip. The G93SC doesn’t come with the smart TV functionality, but it’s otherwise identical and, crucially, cheaper.

I don’t see the point of a smart PC monitor, because it’s designed to be connected to either a PC, a Mac, or a games console, devices that are already smart. If you want to know more about Samsung’s smart TV features, then our Samsung S90C TV review is the place to go.

Something else to remember is that Philips uses the same Samsung-made QD-OLED panel in the G95SC in its Evnia 49M2C8900. I’ve not tested that particular model, but I have spent time with its little brother, the Evnia 34M2C8600, which again uses a Samsung QD-OLED panel and is a high-quality gaming monitor.

The question is: does the smart-enabled G95SC do enough to steer me away from its cheaper sibling?