This gaming monitor deal is a Black Friday BARGAIN

Here’s a gaming monitor Black Friday deal worth your time: the Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1, crowned as our Value Monitor of the Year, is currently available for just £99, a significant drop from its usual £135. This gaming monitor, a true testament to quality at an affordable price, has received our highest accolade in our full Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1 review – five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

View deal at Amazon

Featuring a 23.8in 1920 x 1080 IPS panel with a swift 165Hz refresh rate and quoted 0.8ms response time (G2G), it’s perfectly tailored for gaming. It supports both AMD FreeSync Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, ensuring seamless gameplay. The build quality is robust, with a matte black finish and narrow bezels enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

While there are some downsides, like limited stand adjustability and no HDR support, these are minor when weighed against its overall value and performance. The monitor also impresses with its sound system, offering surprisingly good audio quality for its price range.