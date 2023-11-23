This gaming monitor deal is a Black Friday BARGAIN
Get our favourite budget gaming monitor for under £100 this Black Friday
Here’s a gaming monitor Black Friday deal worth your time: the Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1, crowned as our Value Monitor of the Year, is currently available for just £99, a significant drop from its usual £135. This gaming monitor, a true testament to quality at an affordable price, has received our highest accolade in our full Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1 review – five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
Featuring a 23.8in 1920 x 1080 IPS panel with a swift 165Hz refresh rate and quoted 0.8ms response time (G2G), it’s perfectly tailored for gaming. It supports both AMD FreeSync Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, ensuring seamless gameplay. The build quality is robust, with a matte black finish and narrow bezels enhancing its aesthetic appeal.
While there are some downsides, like limited stand adjustability and no HDR support, these are minor when weighed against its overall value and performance. The monitor also impresses with its sound system, offering surprisingly good audio quality for its price range.
Connectivity is well catered for with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports, ensuring easy integration into your gaming setup. The image quality is a highlight, boasting vibrant colours and solid contrast, making it not just a good budget monitor, but a good monitor, period.
The menu system is comprehensive, though it may take some time to navigate efficiently. It includes a variety of settings to enhance gaming, like a black tuner and overdrive switch.
The Iiyama G-Master G2470HSU-B1 is not just an excellent value gaming monitor, but also an award-winning choice. It stands out with its picture quality, smooth motion handling, and commendable audio. At the Black Friday price of £99, it’s a deal that’s hard to ignore for anyone seeking a high-quality gaming experience at a budget-friendly price.