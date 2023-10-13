ViewSonic Omni VX1755 review: Big-screen gaming on the go

By way of testing the VX1755 in its natural environment, I hooked it up to a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and played Rush Rally 3 with a GameSir T3s Bluetooth controller. To make the most of the VX1755’s refresh rate I had to knock the detail levels down from Ultra to High which meant the game was running at well over 144fps off screen. Everything looked very impressive on the ViewSonic with no noticeable ghosting or tearing and was certainly a far more immersive experience than playing on a 6.7in phone display.

Of course, you’ll get better returns from more specialised gaming hardware like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. In fact, the former, with its excellent gaming performance and Linux KDE Plasma desktop is the closest thing to a perfect partner for the ViewSonic that I can think of. The high refresh rate is of course also useful when it comes to office work with spreadsheets gliding past in a visibly smoother manner.

The VX1755 has a couple of built-in 0.8W speakers that fire out of two grills in the bottom edge of the casing towards the centre. My usual test of measuring a pink noise source at 1m turned in a result of 74.4dB(A) which isn’t bad for a portable monitor. Sound quality isn’t too shabby either. Granted there’s little in the way of bass and the close position of the speakers mitigates against any real stereo separation but the output is punchy and coherent with no sign of distortion.