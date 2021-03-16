Shure MV5C review: The ultimate home office microphone

READ NEXT: The best USB microphones

Shure MV5C review: What you need to know

If and when that does happen, you may decide to bring this excellent and compact microphone back to the office with you. Even at its full height it only stretches to 14cm tall, and with its retro styling and black/metal finish, it looks attractive on the desk.

READ NEXT: The best webcams to buy

If anything it’s too light, being easy to accidentally knock over. What photos never show, though, is the trailing USB cable that’s required to power it and connect it to a computer (it’s compatible with PCs and Macs), and note the supplied USB-to-micro-USB cable is only 1m long so you may need to shuffle your laptop a little closer during calls.