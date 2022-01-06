AOC U28P2A review: Great value, but is the 4K resolution necessary?

This isn’t the first cut-price 4K monitor to cross our paths. Where usually we see options come in at 27 inches, this 28in AOC monitor gives you an extra inch of space and a more refined experience, including four USB-A ports and 130mm of height adjustment. It also features a pair of weedy 3W speakers.

The U28P2A uses an IPS panel. An sRGB mode locks brightness to 180cd/m², and in return, AOC promises a Delta E of under two – it calibrates the displays before they leave the factory. The sheet with our unit stated an average of 0.56, but our tests returned 2.87.

Not that I would use this screen in sRGB mode. Instead, I would switch to its friendlier Warm preset, which boosts its gamut coverage to 82% of the DCI-P3 space (from 71% in sRGB mode). This also enables you to push the screen to 320cd/m², and it can go even higher – to 380cd/m² – if you switch to its custom mode.

Switching between these settings will involve a trip to AOC’s onscreen display menu, which clumsily relies on buttons mounted on the bottom bezel to navigate. You will get used to them, but not before accidentally switching the monitor off a few times; the on/off switch is placed next to the rightmost button.

Elsewhere, AOC’s design impresses. That flexible stand allows the screen to pivot, which makes it easy to access the USB hub and the monitor’s three video inputs: two HDMI 2, one DisplayPort 1.2. It’s also a solid affair that won’t be easily knocked over.

The big question to ask before buying this monitor is how much 4K matters to you. Personally, I’m unconvinced of its utility at this size; it makes a lot of sense once you head over 30in, but at 28in (or the more common 27in) and normal viewing distances there’s little obvious difference between a 1440p and a 4K panel.

If your heart is set on a 4K monitor at a desk-friendly size, however, you could do much worse than the AOC U28P2A. As always, AOC has produced a solid performer that represents superb value for money.