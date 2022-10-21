New Philips Evnia gaming monitors aim to break the mould

Philips has announced the launch of a series of gaming monitors and peripherals that are not only packed to the gills with the latest technologies but also purport to change the game on inclusivity. Dubbed Evnia, the new brand will initially launch three series of products – the high-end 8000 and 7000 series and a more affordable 5000 series of products – each encompassing a selection of gaming monitors, headsets, mice and keyboards.

READ NEXT: Our guide to the best gaming monitors to buy

Many of the new products are decked out in an attractive white finish with RGB lights detailing the outsides. Plus, all but the lowest-priced monitors come with Philips' Ambiglow technology. You've seen this before on Philips TV sets – it's effectively Ambilight, but for monitors.

The new products run the full gamut of prices, with the cheapest monitor going for €579 and the most expensive (currently) costing more than €2,000. It's at this end of the price spectrum that the first product from the Evnia range will emerge: the 34M2C7600MV: a 34in curved display with mini-LED backlighting, a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and HDR1400 certification (yes, that's 1400, not 400).

The monitor's mini-LED backlight gives it an impressive 1,152 dimming zones, but that's not the only high-end specification. This monitor also refreshes at 165Hz to ensure smooth visuals. It comes with HDMI 2.1 to keep the next-gen console crowd happy and adaptive sync completes the feature set, along with USB-C connectivity with support for 90W USB Power Delivery, KVM support and four-sided Ambiglow LED lighting at the rear.

It's certainly a striking-looking product, finished in white with a chunky, height-adjustable stand and faceted rear panel but it will be very, very expensive at €2,069 when it becomes available to buy in December 2022.

The same goes for the next three monitors in the range, which will launch in January 2023. The Evnia 42M2N8900 is a 42in OLED flat-screen monitor and will cost €1,959. It comes with HDMI 2.1, Ambiglow, a 0.1ms GTG response time and refreshes at 138Hz.

The Evnia 34M2C8600 will set you back €1,849 and comes with a 175Hz 34in curved QD OLED panel. And, finally, the only model you could describe as "affordable" is the 27M2C5500W, which comes equipped with a 240Hz VA panel and is priced at €579.

This sticks out from the pack, though, and not just for the low(ish) price. It doesn't come with Ambiglow lighting, and is finished in a rather dull matte black.

We hope to test and review the new monitors as soon as we can get our hands on samples, so watch this space for the full lowdown soon.