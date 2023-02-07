Philips lifts the lid on new TVs and headphones

TP Vision has unveiled a host of new Philips TV and audio products at its annual showcase in Amsterdam.

Topping the list of televisions revealed was the Philips OLED+908, the brand’s new flagship set, which will be available in the autumn. The OLED+908 is powered by the latest seventh-generation P5 AI processor, runs the Google TV OS, and will come in three sizes - 55in, 65in and 77in.

Its META OLED panel is said to hit peak brightness in excess 2,000 nits, while sound comes courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins, with an 80W 3.1-channel system integrated into the TV. Ambilight is of course one of the big draws of Philips TVs, and the OLED+098 features a three-sided Ambilight to help boost perceived contrast and reduce eye strain.

Slightly lower down the OLED pecking order, Philips is adding a 42in model to its OLED808 lineup. That compact option joins 48in, 55in, 65in and 77in models, with the 55in screen size and above sporting OLED EX panel technology that allows them to achieve brightness of over 1,000 nits. Like the OLED+908, the 808 Series OLEDs all run the Google TV OS and support Dolby Vision 4K/120HZ, VRR and ALLM, making them a fine choice for gamers.

On the MiniLED front, Philips revealed its new “The Xtra” series, which includes the flagship 9308 and less premium 9008. The 9308 is a three-sided Amiblight TV with a 64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins frontal sound system that will be available in 55in and 65in from Q3 this year. The 9008 adds a 65in model to the mix and has a less powerful 40W 2.0 sound system.

Philips also announced an expansion of its successful “The One” LED LCD TV range. Both the Philips 8808 and 8508 house a seventh-gen P5 processor, feature three-sided Ambilight and run the Google TV OS. The 8808 has a refresh rate of 120Hz and will be available in 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, while the 8508 is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and will only come in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in.

In addition to its various new TVs, Philips unveiled a selection of new headphones catering for all manner of use cases.

The Fidelio F4 are over-ear noise cancellers with in-house developed 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 and high-resolution audio support. They’re 10% lighter than their predecessors, use a four-mic hybrid adaptive noise-cancelling system and boast battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on.

The Fidelio T2 wireless earbuds have also been reduced in size compared with their predecessors, the Fidelio T1. The charging case is 40% smaller, while the buds themselves have been cut down by 20%. Three mics in each bud handle active noise cancellation and calls, wireless connectivity comes courtesy of Bluetooth 5.3, and there’s support for the LDAC high-resolution codec. Philips says in-ear battery life clocks in at up to nine hours with ANC active, with an additional 27 hours available from the case.

For sports enthusiasts, Philips has the A5508 true wireless earbuds, complete with hybrid ANC and an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The A5608 share the same IP rating but are bone conduction headphones designed to leave your ear canals clear to facilitate environmental awareness.

Finally, Philips announced the N7808 - headphones that monitor the length and quality of your sleep and provide insights into your slumbering patterns via Kokoon’s sleep-tracking app. They’re the first non-Kokoon manufactured headphones to support this and look practically identical to the Kokoon NightBuds.