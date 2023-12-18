Philips OLED808 review: A jack of all trades and a master of many

Philips OLED808 review: What you need to know

The Philips OLED808 is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart TV that uses a 120Hz OLED EX panel with the latest AI-enhanced P5 perfect picture processing engine, and the brand’s proprietary three-sided Ambilight rear-mounted LEDs, along with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Play-Fi wireless audio.

The OLED808 is available in four screen sizes – 42in, 48in, 55in, and 65in – with each offering a keen combination of elegant design and impressive build quality. The TV houses four HDMI inputs but only two of these support all of the high frame rate features found on the latest gaming consoles.

Google TV is the OLED808’s operating system of choice and there’s support for every version of HDR – HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+. All of the main content streaming services are included, plus there’s support for IMAX Enhanced, built-in Google Assistant, and the TV works with Amazon Alexa.

READ NEXT: This month’s best TV deals