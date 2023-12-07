Philips Sleep Headphones with Kokoon review: An effective but pricey route to better rest and sleep tracking

The headphones offer passive noise masking – the earbuds physically block out sound from your environment – but you can also use audio to further dampen the impact of the outside world. Here you have a choice: you can stream audio from third-party platforms such as Audible, Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music and Headspace over Bluetooth or delve into a varied audio library within the Kokoon app. The app offers a wide range of audio files to choose from, including relaxing soundscapes, coloured noise and sleep stories.

That selection of audio aids would be redundant were the earbuds uncomfortable to wear but, like the Nightbuds before them, the Philips Sleep Headphones are designed in such a way that it’s easy to drift off with them in your ears.

Philips says they’re the thinnest sleep headphones in the world, and their slender dimensions mean that side sleepers won’t get earache when they rest their head on a pillow. The earpieces are designed to sit snugly in your ears, with little to no profile outside, and are connected around the back by a flexible wire, with a small panel that sits at the nape of your neck. That panel houses three control buttons via which you can play and pause audio, adjust volume and skip tracks.

