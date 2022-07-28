Best label maker 2022: Emboss, print and organise with ease

To many people, the best label makers can seem a little surplus to requirements. After all, if you’ve made it this far in life without one, why bother? Well, if you’re a busy household with lots of belongings to keep track of, having a handy device by your side that helps to keep things organised can be a lot more useful than it seems.

Besides the very grown-up degree of fun they provide, by far the best part about label makers today is their versatility. In the age of home offices and remote working, labelling things clearly can transform the way you organise a workspace. If you’re a big family with lots of little ones to keep track of, labelling things like backpacks, fridge snacks or toy boxes can be a huge help. Are you moving house? A label maker can help ensure none of your boxes or belongings get mixed up with someone else’s. Maybe you frequently send out packages or letters, and getting a hold of address labels is a nightmare. Perhaps it’s your job to organise the office or a classroom full of messy students? One of our listed label makers could make that responsibility a lot easier.

READ NEXT: Best laptop stand

Best label makers: At a glance

The best embossing label maker | Dymo Omega Embosser

Best label maker to use with a smartphone | Brother P-Touch Cube

The pound-for-pound champ | Brother P-Touch H105

How to choose the best label maker for you

What are your needs?

You’d be surprised how nifty label makers can be in your daily life. They can range anywhere from a pocket sized embosser to a full-blown mini printer with drivers and software. Of course, with this wide range comes a wide assortment of prices, so we need to make sure you don’t overspend on a label maker that doesn’t fit your needs.

For us, it really boils down to personal vs professional use. If you’re buying for an office, a school, or warehouse, you’ll seriously thank yourself for buying something a bit more heavy-duty, both for speed and ease of use. If you’re just an individual trying to organise a clutter, there’s really no need to overspend on a mini-printer when a pocket-sized embosser or handheld unit will fulfil your needs.

Embossing vs. Printing: What’s the difference?

An embosser will mechanically punch each individual character into your label, just like a typewriter would. The message of each label will stand out as a raised, more tactile inscription. Embossers normally use a specific type of tape for their labels, which means there isn’t any ink used. This is a big benefit if you’re trying to avoid the cost of ink cartridge refills. These label makers can only print fairly simple characters and numbers, however, as they don’t have the benefit of digital design software.

A printer will do as you’d expect – print the message onto a piece of label tape so that it can be clearly seen. On the whole, printer-style label makers can be considered as more versatile, as you can use their digital software and design presets to create more complex labels. Some label printers can even print in coloured ink, if you’re willing to spend a little more.

READ NEXT: Best photo printer

The best label makers to buy in 2022

1. Dymo Omega Embosser: The best embossing label maker

Price: £12 | Buy now from Cartridge People



If you’re looking for a simple label maker to help you organise your workspace or assist with a house move, the Dymo Omega is a fantastic choice. This little mechanical label maker is a satisfying device to use, and its “clicky” trigger action makes the process of labelling oddly enjoyable. The crank wheel around the top of the device includes the alphabet, numbers and a few basic symbols. What's more, the inclusion of the pound sign is particularly useful, as it makes the Omega an option for small shops looking to save themselves some money while labelling prices.

The Omega’s embossing capabilities are pretty strong and the process of refilling the tape is nice and easy due to a simple pinch-and-slide mechanism. The labels themselves stick very well to most hard materials and even re-stick surprisingly well if you make a mistake and don’t want to waste a portion of tape.

One downside we noticed from a pretty simple play-around is that you need to click in with the trigger quite hard if you want the characters to properly punch into the tape, which might not be ideal for weaker hands. The outer shell is also made of plastic, which can make it feel a little fragile at times. Nevertheless, for the price, this is the best simple label maker you can buy.

Key specs – Tape size: 9mm; Label type: Embossed; Ink needed: No; Wires: No; Weight: 0.2kg

Buy now from Cartridge People

2. Brother P-Touch Cube: The best label printer to use with a smartphone

Price: £124 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re the sort of person who organises their life through their phone, the Brother P-Touch Cube might be your new best friend. This elegant little gadget connects to your phone via Bluetooth and comes with free P-touch design software that lets you design different labels until your heart’s content. The benefits of having this software on a smaller and slightly more reasonably priced device are great. You can check for spelling mistakes, brighten up smaller labels with coloured tape and funky fonts, and create a vast array of label formats using Brother’s presets.

The P-Touch cube comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and stores tape up to an inch in width. A Micro USB port on the side of the printer also means you can connect it to a laptop or tablet, should you wish to control it from another device. The Cube itself is only 128mm long on each side and 67mm thick, making it super-portable and easy to take on the go.

Key specs – Tape size: Up to 1 inch; Label type: Printed; Ink needed: Yes; Wires: Not needed, but comes with a Micro USB charging cable that can connect the printer to devices; Weight: 0.67kg

Buy now from Amazon

3. Dymo Junior Embosser: The best label maker for kids

Price: £11 | Buy now from Cartridge People



Let’s be honest; kids can be very messy. For that reason, the Dymo Junior is an absolute godsend if you want to get them playing tidy up from an early age but also want to make it a fun activity. Moreover, if they’re moving house for the first time, this is a great way to excite them about the process.

Built in almost identical fashion to the slightly larger Dymo Omega, this little embosser ensures safe and easy label making for the smallest of hands. The Junior also uses the same 9mm tape, although lettering and spacing is slightly smaller to fit on mini objects and toys. The character wheel is nice and chunky, and makes a satisfying mechanical twist noise when in use. In addition, the enjoyable crack of each character being punched into the tape is enjoyable, too.

The only small gripe is the fact that the inner-scissors that cut each label off from the roll don’t always provide a sharp, clean cut. While this is great for child safety, you have to press pretty hard the secondary “click” before it cuts through the tape cleanly. A lot of smaller hands may not be able to squeeze as hard as is required, and it may result in some pulling and tearing to get a label out. This is still a great label maker for younger organisers, but might require some adult supervision.

Key specs – Tape size: 9mm; Label type: Embossed; Ink needed: No; Wires: No; Weight: 0.12kg

Buy now from Cartridge People

4. Cricut Joy: The best label maker for arts and crafts lovers

Price: £135 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you’re looking for a fancier label-making option that gives you the creative freedom for other personal projects, the Cricut joy is another brilliantly versatile option. Strictly speaking, the Cricut Joy isn’t a label maker, it’s a digital cutting machine. That is, it’s a machine that uses a blade or pen to cut and draw according to a computer-programmed path. Thanks to Cricut’s wonderfully multifaceted Design Space software, which is available on Andriod, IOS, PC and Mac, the Cricut joy lets you design all sorts of labels to your heart’s content.

We’d recommend this product to anyone who’s in the market for a label maker that can do so much more than that. If you love your arts and crafts, are into design or even run a small business, the array of options Cricut’s software and machinery can offer you will transform your ideas into beautiful designs in minutes.

Key specs – Tape size: Cricut smart label 13.9cm x 121.9cm; Label type: Various; Ink needed: No; Wires: No; Weight: 1.75kg

Buy now from John Lewis

5. Brother P-Touch H105: The pound-for-pound champ

Price: £35 | Buy now from Cartridge People



For a handheld label maker, this has some serious heft to it. Out of the box, we noticed how chunky the P-Touch H105 is, and this is not least due to its surprising AAA battery requirements. Nonetheless, this is quite simply the best all-round label maker you can buy. It more than fulfils the needs of an individual trying to organise their belongings (it was originally designed with gardens in mind), and has an extensive list of symbols and design pre-sets for price stickers, sports equipment, among other professional uses.

The P-Touch can print in bold, italics and varying font sizes and its versatility is also strengthened by how easy it is to use. When you first unbox it, it’s easy to be intimidated by its surprising weight and awkward-looking tape storage. However, the tape changes are simple enough that you’ll feel like you’re single-handedly performing an F1 pit stop. The menus are also clear and easy to use, offering you plenty of choices and room for experimentation to find your perfect label setting. All in all, this is a brilliantly versatile tool that proves itself as a real jack-of-all-trades.

Key specs – Tape size: 12mm; Label type: Printed; Ink needed: Yes, but refills included in compatible tape spool; Wires: No; Weight: 0.39kg

Buy now from Cartridge People