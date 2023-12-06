Acer Vero PL2520i review: A brilliant business projector that can handle the fun stuff too

The Acer Vero PL2520i sees Acer’s eco line of laptops and monitors embrace projectors with a model clearly aimed at business users but with potential for a little entertainment on the side. Like other products in the Vero range, the PL2520i is partly made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics and designed with energy efficiency in mind.

Beyond the sustainable construction, it uses a Laser light source that gives you the high brightness levels you want for conference rooms and presentations but with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours.

While it’s not exactly cheap for a DLP projector with a Full HD resolution, the Acer Vero PL2520i delivers just what a lot of business users need. In fact, if you’re okay with the 1080p resolution, it’s a strong all-rounder you could misuse once the working day is done.