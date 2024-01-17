Anker Nebula Capsule 3 review: Full HD home cinema from a pint-sized projector

For as long as we’ve been listing the best portable projectors, the Anker-made Nebula Capsule has been a mainstay. With its compact ‘soda can’ design, the original showed that you could produce a small battery-powered projector that could still deliver decent image quality and punchy audio, albeit with low 100 ANSI lumens brightness levels and a 480p resolution.

The Nebula Capsule II increased the size and added Android TV streaming, while taking the resolution up to 720p. And now comes the Nebula Capsule 3, complete with a full HD 1080p resolution and built-in Google TV. Unsurprisingly, it’s the best Nebula Capsule yet, and the various improvements reaffirm its position as one of the best and most convenient take anywhere projectors you can buy.