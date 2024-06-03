Asus ZenBeam L2 review: Superb clarity and colour from a pricey portable

Like most portable projectors, the ZenBeam L2 has a relatively short throw of 1.2:1, giving you a 60in image from a distance of 1.5m, or a 90in image from 2.3m. While you can take it up to 120in with 3m to work with, that’s a bit too close to the projector’s limits, with brightness visibly tailing off.

The ZenBeam L2 also has a 10W Harman/Kardon speaker, along with a tiny square Android TV box. This box connects to the projector via a micro-HDMI connector and micro-USB cable and fits into a compartment beneath the touch control panel on the top of the projector. That panel sits on a magnetic flap, which lifts off easily to give you access.

The Android TV box uses a fairly stock version of the Android TV interface, which is close to Google TV and comes with the standard Netflix app pre-installed, along with the Google Play store.

That should cover most of your streaming needs, though I found some worrying omissions. Neither the BBC iPlayer, Now or Channel 4 apps could be found through the Google Play Store. However, you still have a standard HDMI 1.4 port and a USB-A port, so you could always plug in a streaming stick. The rear also houses two USB-C ports, with one used by the charger, plus a USB-A port for charging other devices and a 3.5mm headphones socket that doubles as an audio out.

Want a projector you can use away from home? The ZenBeam L2 also crams in a lithium-ion battery, good for up to three and a half hours of playback in the reduced brightness Battery Low mode. Overall, it’s a good-looking compact projector with a strong set of features; Asus gets extra brownie points for the faux leather carrying handle on the top, and the bundled case for keeping the projector, power supply and accessories in.

Asus ZenBeam L2 review: What does it do well?

With the Android TV Box in place, I found the ZenBeam L2 easy to set up. It supports Google’s ‘Set up my device’ feature if you have an Android phone, or you can simply enter your Wi-Fi details, Google account and password manually using the remote control.

Netflix and YouTube came pre-installed – with buttons on the slimline remote – while Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, ITVX and Demand 5 are available to download from the Google Play store. I had a few issues getting a straight, crisply focused image from the ZenBeam (see below), but once I had those sorted the software worked like a dream.