Nebula Mars 3 review: The ultimate outdoors projector?

Nebula Mars 3 review: What does it do well?

Firstly, setup is really easy. It takes you through connecting the projector to your home Wi-Fi network and setting it up with your Google account, and you can either do this manually or use the ‘set up my device wizard’ on an Android phone. After that, it’s just a matter of installing apps from the Google Play store and adding your credentials – anything stored with your account should just pass through. Then you’re ready to point the projector at a screen.

The automatic focus and keystone adjustments work a treat, so while the focus and alignment can be adjusted manually, I didn’t have much call to. The projector is also fairly flexible about angles and off-centre positioning, though the image quality suffers slightly the further you stray from dead-on. There’s no optical zoom, and no vertical adjustment, other than a flip-out stand which angles the projector upwards. However, the short 1.20:1 throw ratio means you don’t need a huge amount of distance to get a good-sized image – for a 100-inch diagonal, you’re only looking at a distance of 2.7m.

The Android TV 11 implementation remains close to stock and most of the most popular apps are supported, with one major exception that we’ll come to in a minute. It’s also relatively easy to change image modes and settings, though the Mars 3 doesn’t offer a huge range of adjustments. There are just three preset modes – Standard, Movies, and Bright – along with a Custom mode with more in-depth contrast and colour settings, if you want a little extra fine control.

As for the Mars 3’s image quality, it’s impressive by the standards of most portable projectors, making the most of the potential 1,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness and the 1080p resolution. The DLP chip makes for dark blacks and vibrant colours, which can look over-egged or artificial in places, but more often looks natural or cinematic. There’s occasional murkiness in some tones, or some weird fringing around the edges, but nothing that really spoils the picture. The Mars 3 packs enough brightness to deliver a viewable image with reasonable contrast while indoors during daylight hours, or outdoors before the sun has disappeared, though I’d still suggest waiting until twilight if you want your films and TV shows to really pop.

With most portable projectors, you have to make some compromises over brightness, clarity, or colour reproduction, but the Mars 3 handles a wide range of material well, including the gloomy tones and neon oranges of The Batman and the rich, punchy hues of Disney’s Encanto. You don’t get quite the same level of detail and definition as the XGIMI Halo+, or the colour performance of the XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro, but with 84.5% sRGB and 70.9% DCI-P3 coverage, it’s still capable of reproducing a wider range of tones than most LED-based portables.

I’m almost as pleased with the Mars 3’s meaty audio. With three speakers and 40W to play with, it’s powerful enough for a decent movie night, and clear enough to carry dialogue and do justice to the score and effects. At higher volumes things do start to get a little rough and boisterous, and you can’t expect convincing stereo or surround effects from such a compact source, but it’s good enough that you can do without separate speakers or a soundbar.

Though perhaps the biggest plus point for the Mars 3 is its battery life. In tests, streaming episodes from Netflix, we actually made it through just over five hours on Eco Mode, with brightness levels of 300 ANSI Lumens that I found were still fine for night-time viewing. Of course, if you switch to the Standard Mode brightness setting, or run the speakers loud, you will find that time reduced, but this isn’t one of those projectors where you’ll be sitting on the edge of your seat, wondering if it’s going to make it to the end of the movie. In fact, you should have enough juice for a double bill, so long as you’re not screening long-drawn-out epics.