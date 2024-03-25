The four-star Anker Nebula Capsule 3 projector is cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale

Fancy transforming any of your rooms into a celestial cinema, all while keeping your budget grounded? The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is now £400 for Amazon’s spring sale. That’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen it, down from an average cost of £463.

It’s a whole £100 less than when we reviewed it a matter of months ago too – and we still awarded it four stars and a Recommended award at that price point.

You’ll need to launch into these stellar savings fast, however, since the Amazon sale is over at midnight tonight. Don’t let the cut-priced Nebula Capsule 3 escape your orbit!

Did the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 get a good review?