The four-star Anker Nebula Capsule 3 projector is cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale
After testing the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 projector, we’re fully convinced this pint-sized projector is an excellent buy
Fancy transforming any of your rooms into a celestial cinema, all while keeping your budget grounded? The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is now £400 for Amazon’s spring sale. That’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen it, down from an average cost of £463.
It’s a whole £100 less than when we reviewed it a matter of months ago too – and we still awarded it four stars and a Recommended award at that price point.
You’ll need to launch into these stellar savings fast, however, since the Amazon sale is over at midnight tonight. Don’t let the cut-priced Nebula Capsule 3 escape your orbit!
Did the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 get a good review?
- In our full Anker Nebula Capsule 3 review, we gave the Full HD projector four stars out of five.
- It also received an Expert Reviews Recommended award since we were so impressed.
What’s so good about the Anker Nebula Capsule 3?
- The Nebula Capsule 3’s compact “soda can” design makes it highly portable and easy to set up on various surfaces or mount on a tripod – especially since it can be used without any wires.
- Despite its small size, it delivered crisp and detailed 1080p images with strong colours during our testing period, which left our reviewer immensely satisfied.
- Even better, it offers built-in Google TV to make watching content faster and easier than other options. You can access a wide range of streaming apps via the Google OS and playing content on any of them was seamless across our tests.
- And to round out the viewing experience, this projector features a built-in 8W speaker with Dolby Digital+ audio support for some robust and immersive sound quality.
Are there any disadvantages to this Anker Nebula Capsule 3 deal?
- The Capsule 3’s brightness levels are a little limited, making it more suitable for use in properly darkened rooms or outdoor spaces rather than well-lit environments.
- Battery life didn’t blow us away, either. With roughly 2.5 hours of battery life in Eco mode and significantly less on full brightness, users may need to plan for charging breaks during extended viewing sessions or plug in a power bank for longer usage.
How has the Anker Nebula Capsule 3’s price changed over time?
- This price of £400 is the lowest price the Nebula Capsule 3 has ever been, down from an average cost of £463.
- Previously, it has changed cost every month or so between its RRP of £500 and a deal price of £420, but this is the first time it has hit £400.
Where can I find more projector deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we work tirelessly to figure out what discounts are real deals worth bringing to you, our readers. We have explained just how we go about doing that in this full-length breakdown.