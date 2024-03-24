The four-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air hits its lowest price in the Amazon spring sale
Create cute cinema nights for less with this Nebula Mars 3 Air deal in the Amazon spring sale
The Amazon spring sale is nearing its end. There’s only one day left where you can welcome the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air into your home for the low price of £450, down from its usual price of £540. Time’s nearly up as the sale ends tomorrow, Monday 25 March, so get in there quickly.
This portable projector’s ability to produce bright colours will make it ideal for showing Barbie, although the darker scenes of Oppenheimer may lack detail. Our Nebula Mars 3 Air review awarded it four stars and a coveted Recommended award, and now that it’s cheaper, it’s definitely worth considering.
Did the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air get a good review?
- In our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review, we gave the projector four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air?
- It’s a step up from the Nebula Mars 3, with more powerful audio and double the ANSI Lumens light output. The Mars 3 Air has a light output of 400, which gives you bright, clear colours.
- The Mars 3 Air’s throw ratio of 1.2:1 means your room doesn’t have to be massive to get a decent size screen. Our testing found a 2.12m distance produced an 80in screen. Moving back half a metre to 2.66m increased that to 100in.
- When reviewing this projector, we found Anker to have understated the battery life by around an hour. Our tester managed to get 3hrs 20mins into a The Hobbit marathon before the battery died.
- The Nebula Mars 3 Air’s built-in 8W stereo speakers produced a clear sound.
Are there any disadvantages to this Anker Nebula 3 Air deal?
- The 400 ANSI Lumens output means films with dark and gloomy scenes will lack clarity, and details may become hard to decipher.
- You’ll need to watch your film in a low-lit or a dark room. You’ll need to close your curtains and turn off the big light to get a punchy, crispy picture.
How has the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air’s price changed over time?
- The Amazon spring sale sees the Nebula Mars 3 Air hit its lowest price yet, down to £450 – a solid 90-quid saving.
- When we first reviewed this portable projector, it had a price tag of £540. The price has been fairly steady since.
Where can I find more projector deals?
Amazon spring sale deals roundup
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we spend a fair chunk of time looking for deals. Our dedicated deals editor, Max, is let out every morning and he hunts and hunts and hunts until he’s found enough good deals to be let back in. You can find a full explanation of what Max, and the rest of us, do to find the best deals for our readers in this dedicated article.