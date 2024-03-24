The four-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air hits its lowest price in the Amazon spring sale

The Amazon spring sale is nearing its end. There’s only one day left where you can welcome the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air into your home for the low price of £450, down from its usual price of £540. Time’s nearly up as the sale ends tomorrow, Monday 25 March, so get in there quickly.

This portable projector’s ability to produce bright colours will make it ideal for showing Barbie, although the darker scenes of Oppenheimer may lack detail. Our Nebula Mars 3 Air review awarded it four stars and a coveted Recommended award, and now that it’s cheaper, it’s definitely worth considering.

Did the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air get a good review?