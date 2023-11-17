This is the BEST 4K projector deal so far this Black Friday

The projector utilises pixel shifting technology on a 0.47in 1080p DLP chip to create a 2160p image. While not ‘true’ 4K, the visual effect is remarkably close to genuine 4K quality. Its hybrid system of 2,300 ISO lumens, mixing LEDs and lasers, offers both brightness and clarity with rich, natural colours. The Horizon Ultra supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of content​​.

In terms of design, the Horizon Ultra features a stylish, living room-friendly look. Its setup process is streamlined, thanks to XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology, making it easy to achieve the perfect screen size and focus. This projector can deliver an 80in display from 2.43m, suitable for most living spaces​​.

The picture quality of the Horizon Ultra is especially noteworthy. It delivers crisp, detailed images with natural colours, making it ideal for watching movies, TV shows, and even playing video games. The projector’s performance with HDR content is also impressive, enhancing the viewing experience of high-quality material like 4K Blu-rays​​.

While there are some limitations, such as the absence of a native Netflix app and a refresh rate that might not satisfy the most demanding gamers, these are minor compared to the overall value offered by the Horizon Ultra. It stands out as a top choice among 4K projectors under £2,000, especially considering its built-in audio and streaming features​​.