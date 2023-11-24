This is the BEST 4K projector deal this Black Friday
The award-winning Hisense PL1 home projector is now massively cheaper for Black Friday
Here’s a not-to-be-missed Black Friday deal on the Hisense PL1 projector, now available for just £1,399 from Amazon, significantly reduced from its usual price of £1,701. Garnering four and a Recommended award in our PL1 review, we thought it stood out from the competition.
Hisense’s PL1, with its 4K resolution and ultra-short 0.25:1 throw ratio, projects an impressive 80 to 120-inch image from a short distance, making it ideal for most room sizes. The projector uses X-Fusion light technology for a bright display and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, ensuring a vibrant and detailed visual experience. Plus, with an expected lifespan of over 25,000 hours, the PL1 promises to be a long-term investment.
The convenience factor of the PL1 is significant. Its VIDAA UI streamlines network connections and adds TV apps, while two HDMI 2.1 ports will cater to consoles and Blu-ray players. The image quality, though not on par with the pricier PX1-Pro or XGIMI Horizon Ultra, still delivers stunning visuals for movies, TV shows and games, with the Cinema Light, Dark and Filmmaker modes producing vibrant colours and detailed textures that are perfect for a wide variety of content.
The built-in Dolby Atmos audio system provides a balanced soundstage and, though it may not match the performance of high-end soundbars, it nevertheless offers clear dialogue and a good stereo spread, enhancing your overall viewing and gaming experience.
The Hisense PL1, with its impressive image and audio performance, comprehensive streaming features and long-lasting laser technology, is a compelling choice at its new Black Friday price.