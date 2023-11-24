This is the BEST 4K projector deal this Black Friday

The convenience factor of the PL1 is significant. Its VIDAA UI streamlines network connections and adds TV apps, while two HDMI 2.1 ports will cater to consoles and Blu-ray players. The image quality, though not on par with the pricier PX1-Pro or XGIMI Horizon Ultra, still delivers stunning visuals for movies, TV shows and games, with the Cinema Light, Dark and Filmmaker modes producing vibrant colours and detailed textures that are perfect for a wide variety of content​​.

The built-in Dolby Atmos audio system provides a balanced soundstage and, though it may not match the performance of high-end soundbars, it nevertheless offers clear dialogue and a good stereo spread, enhancing your overall viewing and gaming experience​​.