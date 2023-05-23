Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum unveiled with dramatic new redesign

Dyson has taken the wraps off its first new robot vacuum update in nearly five years, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. The robot launches alongside a new wet and dry cordless vacuum, the Dyson Submarine, and a really big air purifier designed for larger rooms and houses – the Dyson Big and Quiet.

Of the new products, however, it’s the Dyson 360 Vis Nav that’s the most interesting, mainly because it adopts a dramatically different design to the previous Dyson robot. Out later this year, the Vis Nav is a much lower, flatter machine than the old Dyson 360 Heurist and is now D shaped, with the brush bar fitted along the flat edge so it can clean in corners and along edges more effectively.

That’s not the only new feature, though. Instead of tank tracks for trundling around your carpets, it uses standard wheels, situated in the centre of the body, just behind the brush bar. It also introduces a clever new approach to vacuuming along skirting boards, with a small robotic vacuum arm that pops out at the side whenever the vacuum cleans along walls.

The brush bar has been redesigned, too, and now uses a combination of soft “fluffy” nylon for picking up larger particles on hard flooring, carbon-fibre brush filaments for picking up fine dust particles and stiffer nylon brush filaments for agitating carpet fibres and providing a deeper clean.

Of course, there’s also been an improvement in suction power, with the Dyson 360 Vis Nav now offering a total of 65 Air Watts of suction, more than three times the power of the original Dyson 360 Eye vacuum first introduced in 2014. It’s also, Dyson claims, six times more powerful than any other rival robot vacuum on the market. The 360 Vis Nav is able to count and categorise the dust it is sucking up in a similar manner to the Dyson Gen5detect, and battery life is quoted at 50 minutes.

One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the way the robot finds its way around. Unlike the LiDAR sensor that rival premium robot vacuums use, the Vis Nav employs a small 360-degree camera placed in the top of the vacuum. Dyson has improved the app, however, adding voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav will be available later in 2023. There’s no indication yet on pricing but given Dyson’s recent record with hiking up its prices to eye-watering levels, you can expect this one to approach, if not surpass, the £1,000 mark.

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, meanwhile, is distinctly less exciting, despite the rather unusual name. Effectively, it’s just the old Dyson V15 Detect but with a new cleaning head that has wet and dry cleaning capabilities.

Add water to the small reservoir at the rear of the cleaning head and connect it to the end of the V15 Detect’s extension wand and you have a vacuum that can now provide a deeper clean on hard flooring. It doesn’t work on carpet, though, so you’ll need a separate machine to shampoo your shag pile.

Finally, the Dyson Purifier Big and Quiet Formaldehyde takes the company’s Dyson Pure Cool desktop air purifier fan and shoots an enlargement ray at it, allowing it to purify and cool the air in much larger rooms and spaces, projecting air at a distance of up to 10 metres away. Despite the increase in power, however, the Big and Quiet only produces 56 decibels of noise.

The new purifier also comes fitted with a new CO2 sensor, while its new HEPA H13 particle filter captures particles down to 0.1 microns in size and its carbon filter removes gas pollutants, including NO2, from the air.

Like the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, both the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and the Big and Quiet will be available later in the year.