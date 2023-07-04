Ecovacs Deebot N10 review: Black Friday savings on a versatile robot vacuum

When you want to use the mopping function, there’s a separate 240ml reservoir, which you fill with water and clip onto the back. Attached to the base of this is a reusable cloth, which is moistened from the reservoir and dragged along at the rear of the robot. This is more of a light wipe than a proper mopping.

The N10 comes with a small innocuous dock that needs to be located up against a wall in a space where it can be easily accessed by the robot. If you opt for the N10+ instead, you’ll need a bit more room to house the self-emptying base.

READ NEXT: The best Dyson vacuums to buy

Ecovacs Deebot N10 review: What is it like to use?

A successful robot vacuum cleaner needs a decent smartphone app. With the Deebot N10, Ecovacs has slotted the robot into its existing app (available for Android and iOS), so you’re getting the same core experience as you would if you were installing the high-end Deebot X1 Omni.

This makes for a compelling proposition, and the device is simple to set up and get started with. Once you’ve got going and your map has been created, you can modify it as you wish, adding no-go areas and virtual boundaries. You can also section off rooms if the app hasn’t got it quite right – it’s good at spotting room changes between doorways but might need help with open-plan areas.