Eufy Clean X10 Pro Omni review: All the trimmings of the best robot vacuums and mops for less

What’s less appealing is the automated mop pad drying. While I like that it won’t leave your pads damp and musty, the drying period is three hours, during which time the base station produces an audible fan noise. It’s not offensively loud but it’s there, and the constant hum might annoy you if it’s in the same room that’s used for watching TV, for example.

Consumables can be purchased through Eufy’s website, with replacement bags for the self-emptying station costing £10 for two or £30 for six, and a pair of replacement mop pads (which are washable but will need replacing at some point) costing £15. You can also buy replacement filters, sweeper brushes, rollers and batteries, and even bottles of compatible cleaning solution if you find that water alone isn’t working hard enough to mop your floor.

Eufy Clean X10 Pro Omni review: Is it good at finding its way around?

One of the key features of the Eufy Clean X10 Pro Omni is its “AI.see” object detection. This has caught up with iRobot’s Roombas in terms of its ability to detect and avoid obstacles that shouldn’t be there, whether they be dropped socks or pet poo.

I test object detection with a trio of obstacles – a sock, a smartphone charging cable and a convincing-looking pretend poo. To its credit, the X10 spotted and avoided all three, correctly identifying the cable and the poo and reporting its findings back to the app. It also circumnavigated the sock even though it didn’t recognise it as an object in its library.

The combination of the camera and the Lidar gives the X10 an accurate view of its surroundings. I found that the robot can work out its location quickly and efficiently, and easily navigates between rooms and the base station. This gives it a decent average vacuuming speed of just over one minute per square metre.

It also helps the robot behave well around furniture. When obstacles such as chair or table legs are in clear view as the robot approaches, it appears to avoid contact entirely, coming very close but not hitting the obstacle. It occasionally clipped odd-shaped legs if caught from a peripheral angle, but the front bumper stops this from becoming a damaging collision.

I also saw no problems with mounting passable obstructions, and it performed well in typical robot trapping situations, such as between table legs. When it did find itself in tight spots with no obvious exit, it usually managed to get out the way it came in.

Eufy Clean X10 Pro Omni review: How well does it clean?

With both a vacuum and a mop on board, the Eufy Clean X10 Pro Omni was subjected to the full suite of controlled spillages. Dry vacuuming is tested with measured quantities of rice, flour and pet hair so I can assess exactly how much the robot picks up when sent out to tackle it. These tests are run on both carpet and hard floor.

The rice tests went well, with the X10 collecting 98% of the rice I split on a hard floor and 97% from a carpet. This is above average.

Flour is a tougher task. On the hard floor, it only collected 52% of the spill, while on the carpet it managed only 43%. This is well below average, and a disappointing anomaly in our cleaning tests that knocked it back when compared to its rivals, as you can see from the chart below.

It fared better in the pet hair test, collecting 72% on hard floor and an impressive 93% on carpet. The smooth surface of the hard floor saw hair gather in clumps, get pushed forward by the sweeper and caught on the front of the robot, rather than being sucked underneath.

To test the mop I created three spill zones of tomato ketchup, blackcurrant squash and a muddy footprint. These were left to dry to make the test more challenging. I then set the robot to its hardest-working mopping pattern, which involves tight cornering so that the dirt gets more time under the mop pads, and maximum water flow.

This did the trick straight away for the mud and the dried squash, both of which were removed in a single cleaning mission. The ketchup was more stubborn, with only a small amount removed after the first clean. It took a little bit away each time I sent it out, though, and eventually took eight goes to completely remove the stain. That’s more than its rivals, which have tended to remove ketchup in two or three goes.