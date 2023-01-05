CES 2023: Samsung expands its OLED and Micro LED TV lineup

Samsung enjoyed a successful 2022 on the TV front and looks set for another strong year judging by the announcements emerging from Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The South Korean manufacturer will continue to provide a huge range of choice in 2023, with options catering for just about every budget and need. As is now customary, it unveiled its premium offerings at CES, with updated Neo QLED and OLED ranges joined by a fleshed-out Micro LED lineup.

New to the Neo QLED lineup, which includes the 8K QN900C AND 4K QN935C, is Samsung’s proprietary Auto HDR Remastering tech, which improves the image quality of SDR content by applying HDR effects to it on a scene-by-scene basis.

Meanwhile, the quantum dot OLED lineup that wowed us last year has been expanded to include a 77in option in addition to the 55in and 65in models available in 2022. All three support refresh rates of 144Hz, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which is welcome news for hardcore gamers.

More good news for the gaming crowd comes in the form of the latest upgrades to Samsung’s Game Bar - an interface that lets gamers access and adjust key gaming settings via a single convenient display. Game Bar 3.0 includes two new features: MiniMap Sharing, which allows players to view their in-game map on any display, and Virtual Aim Point, which is designed to increase the visibility of crosshairs on-screen.

Perhaps most interestingly, Samsung is bringing a more extensive range of Micro LED TVs to market this year. It’s been producing Micro LED TVs in the form of “The Wall” for a while now, but 50in and 63in options are joining the 76in, 89in, 101in, 114in and 140in models.

Micro LED technology represents a potentially huge step forward for televisions. By using LEDs so small that each is able to function as an individual, self-emissive pixel they share the key strength of OLED TVs without the drawbacks associated with the use of organic materials. A longer lifespan, lower energy consumption and higher peak brightness are among the key advantages of Micro LED TVs and although they’ll remain prohibitively expensive, the arrival of a 50in model suggests we’re edging ever closer to it becoming a mainstream TV technology.

In addition to the aforementioned announcements, Samsung has said it’s placing a strong emphasis on multi-device integration and connectivity across its SmartThings platform in the coming year. Future Samsung TVs will come with an in-built module that negates the need for a dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread smart devices, while new SmartThings features ConnecTime and 3D Map View seek to make it easier to take video calls from connected smart devices and conveniently monitor devices in your home.

We’ll be updating our Samsung TV model numbers explained page as soon as we have more details about the various entries in each of the company’s ranges, so be sure to check back for a detailed breakdown of every Samsung TV available in 2023.

You may also want to check out reviews of the quantum dot-powered Samsung S95B - the company’s first OLED television for almost a decade and winner of our Best TV and Tech Product of the Year awards in 2022, along with last year’s flagship Neo QLED, the QN95B, and entry-level BU8500.