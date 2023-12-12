Samsung CU7100 review: A solid entry-level TV available in a wide range of screen sizes

Samsung CU7100 review: Price and competition

The Samsung CU7100 is the cheapest entry in the Crystal UHD range and competitively priced. At the time of writing, you can buy the 43in model for £329, the 50in version reviewed here for £379, the 55in TV for £419, the 58in model for £549, the 65in version for £599, the 70in variety for £799, and the huge 75in model for £849, while the whopping 85in panel retails for a very reasonable £1,279.

If you’re looking for alternatives, there’s the 50in Amazon Fire TV 4 Series at £399, or the 50in TCL C645 at £338, with the latter offering excellent performance at an incredibly affordable price point. Interestingly, while the CU7100 faces stiff competition in the smaller screen sizes, it’s the cheaper option when it comes to the jumbo screen sizes.