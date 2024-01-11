Samsung HW-Q600C review: Very capable but short on Atmos impact

Samsung HW-Q600C review: What do you get for the money?

The HW-Q600C has a list price of £549 but is often found a lot cheaper on Amazon, with third-party retailers selling it for as little as £280. In terms of actual stuff, it manages the impressive trick of being more than enough at the same time as being smaller and more usefully compact than the norm.

Your money buys you a 1,030 x 105 x 56mm (WDH) soundbar, proportions which are tidy enough to let it look less than ridiculous accompanying TVs of as little as 48in screen size, and an equally manageable 184 x 343 x 295mm (WDH) subwoofer that pairs wirelessly with the soundbar and so can be positioned pretty much anywhere in your room that there’s mains power available.

At the same time, though, the HW-Q600C is specified without apparent compromise. This is a 3.1.2-channel system, with the .1 being provided by the subwoofer thanks to its 165mm forward-facing driver and rear-facing bass reflex port.