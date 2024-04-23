Eufy SoloCam S340 review: Our favourite outdoor security camera

What if you could install an outdoor security camera and never worry about it running out of battery? That’s what the Eufy SoloCam S340 promises, and thanks to a dual-lens camera, motorised 360-degree coverage and AI-powered motion detection, it’s also packed with useful features.

This isn’t the first outdoor camera to top up its batteries with solar power, but it’s a reminder of just how useful a small solar panel can be; essentially, it means that, once installed, this camera never needs plugging in for a charge.

Since it’s from Eufy, the camera doesn’t force buyers to pay a subscription for cloud video storage. Instead, clips are saved to 8GB of integrated storage and can be viewed via the Eufy smartphone app.

And as with Eufy’s S350 indoor camera, it comes with twin lenses, which means it can record at 1x and 3x optical zoom simultaneously, giving you a better view of what’s going on in your recordings.