Sennheiser HD 25 review: Wired wonders

Originally launched in 1988, the Sennheiser HD 25 have become a staple choice for DJ’s and audio professionals over the past 35 years. There have been a number of different iterations during that time, and the 2023 model is the most refined yet.

Sennheiser’s iconic DJ headphones may look simple, but they’re built to last and deliver crisp, well-balanced audio. If you’re after wired on-ear headphones , it’s difficult to argue against the new Sennheiser HD 25 being the best-value option around.