Shark unveils new haircare, vacuums and carpet cleaners at IFA 2023
We got a sneak peek at SharkNinja’s new home and beauty products at IFA in Berlin
SharkNinja has announced a whole host of brand new beauty and cleaning products at IFA 2023 including wet and dry cleaning, vacuums and two new hair styling products that aim to rival some of Dyson’s multi-styling tools.
Cleaning
One of Shark’s biggest launches is the new addition to its vacuum range, the Shark Detect Pro – a dry vacuum with automatic floor and dirt detection and a self-emptying dust chamber. As well as adapting its suction power when moving from carpet to hard floor and vice versa, the Detect Pro will also pull suction to one side if it detects an edge or skirting board. The vacuum’s light also automatically adapts to your needs, getting brighter in dark areas and dimming in lighter areas to preserve battery.
Its self-emptying feature automatically ejects dust from the vacuum into the main bin when you dock it and alerts you when it’s full. Self-compacting, the dock can hold up to 2L of dirt and dust and doesn’t create any nasty dust clouds during the process. The new cleaner comes in two variations – standard and flex – and these are expected to cost around £429. There’s no official UK release date yet but it’s expected to launch within the next few months.
Shark also introduced us to three new carpet, spot and hard floor cleaners. The HydroVac is a three-in-one wet and dry cleaner for hard floors, which mops, dries and vacuums using a brush roll. This brush is treated with antimicrobial chemicals to keep bacteria and bad odours away.
There’s also the StainStriker, a powerful spot cleaner that can both power wash and vacuum tricky stains. It uses two cleaning liquids that mix on contact with the floor for high-strength stain removal. To finish off the floorcare lineup there’s the Shark CarpetXpert, a deep carpet cleaner designed for unloved carpets that need an extra bit of TLC and carpets in busy households with children.
Beauty
Shark continues to establish itself in the hair care sector with its two latest IFA launches. These include the Shark SpeedStyle – a high-velocity hair dryer with a range of compatible styling attachments, including the RapidGloss finisher, for a sleek, shiny finish and the Express Touch Up attachment, designed for those in-between wash days. You’ll also be able to pick up additional attachments for curly and coily hair, making this a styler suitable for all hair types.
Also announced to compliment the brand’s Flex Style range was the Shark SmoothStyle, an all-in-one smoothing and straightening hot round brush that can be used on both wet and dry hair. It has three heat settings to dry, volumise and straighten all hair types from straight to coily.
Neither product has a UK release date or price just yet, but we’re expecting them to make an appearance later this year.