Shark unveils new haircare, vacuums and carpet cleaners at IFA 2023

Cleaning

One of Shark’s biggest launches is the new addition to its vacuum range, the Shark Detect Pro – a dry vacuum with automatic floor and dirt detection and a self-emptying dust chamber. As well as adapting its suction power when moving from carpet to hard floor and vice versa, the Detect Pro will also pull suction to one side if it detects an edge or skirting board. The vacuum’s light also automatically adapts to your needs, getting brighter in dark areas and dimming in lighter areas to preserve battery.

Its self-emptying feature automatically ejects dust from the vacuum into the main bin when you dock it and alerts you when it’s full. Self-compacting, the dock can hold up to 2L of dirt and dust and doesn’t create any nasty dust clouds during the process. The new cleaner comes in two variations – standard and flex – and these are expected to cost around £429. There’s no official UK release date yet but it’s expected to launch within the next few months.

Shark also introduced us to three new carpet, spot and hard floor cleaners. The HydroVac is a three-in-one wet and dry cleaner for hard floors, which mops, dries and vacuums using a brush roll. This brush is treated with antimicrobial chemicals to keep bacteria and bad odours away.

There’s also the StainStriker, a powerful spot cleaner that can both power wash and vacuum tricky stains. It uses two cleaning liquids that mix on contact with the floor for high-strength stain removal. To finish off the floorcare lineup there’s the Shark CarpetXpert, a deep carpet cleaner designed for unloved carpets that need an extra bit of TLC and carpets in busy households with children.

