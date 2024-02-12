Shark HydroVac WD210UK review: An effective cordless hard floor cleaner

The clean water tank can hold 0.5l of water, and the dirty tank can hold 0.36l. The device also comes with 355ml of HydroVac Multi-Surface Cleaner solution. Unlike the Eufy, which has a separate detergent tank, this is added straight into the clean water as you fill it up, and is enough for a handful of refills. After that, the solution is readily available in 1l bottles from Shark, John Lewis and Argos for £15.

Shark HydroVac WD210UK review: What’s it like to use?

Using the Shark HydroVac WD210UK is a straightforward process, with the most complicated bit being filling the clean water tank. This needs filling to a certain level with tap water, then topping up with cleaning fluid. Annoyingly it doesn’t stand flat while filling, so you have to hold it with one hand while filling with the other.

There are only two buttons on the device, one to switch it on and off and the other to engage its Freshen Mode. This mode is designed to be used on small sections of short pile carpet. Shark suggests you only use it on rugs, though, which is presumably because there will be a waterproof hard floor surface underneath it, rather than floorboards that may cause problems if they become damp.