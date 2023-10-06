Shark WandVac 2.0 (WV270UK) review: An always-ready handheld vacuum

Shark WandVac 2.0 (WV270UK) review: How well does it clean?

With the WandVac’s turbo mode engaged, I measured the suction on the Shark WandVac 2.0 at 16kPa, which is good for such a small device. It isn’t quite as powerful as the Hoover H-Handy 700 Express but comes a very close second, and has more power behind it than most handheld vacuums we’ve tested.

This translates into decent cleaning results in our tests, with one caveat: its 100ml collection bin. This is truly microscopic, so while it was perfectly happy sucking up the first 20% of our test Cheerio spillage, the cereal quickly filled the cavity.

Once the collection bin and the suction tubes were rammed full, there was no chance of it collecting any more, hence the poor showing on our cleaning chart. The WandVac 2.0 performs well but it’s best used on smaller spillages.

Our flour test followed a similar pattern, although more flour was drawn into the collection bin before the vacuum clogged up. Again, this wouldn’t be my vacuum of choice for such a dramatic spill but it performed better here than with Cheerios.

The best results were to be found with pet hair. Here, the vacuum happily collected all of the loose dog hair we dropped on the floor, even using the basic upholstery tool on carpet. I suspect it would find ingrained pet hair a tougher challenge, though, without a motorised attachment.

In our tests, the battery on the WandVac 2.0 lasted 14mins 9secs in its basic suction mode and 9mins 2secs with the more powerful Boost mode enabled. That should be plenty for the kind of quick clean-up jobs the device is intended to tackle and is competitive with other handheld vacuum cleaners.

