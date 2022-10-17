Sky Stream is finally here

Sky has finally made its Sky Stream TV box official, months after first announcing it and a full year after it first unveiled its streaming TV, Sky Glass.

Just like Sky Glass, the Stream operates solely over Wi-Fi, meaning customers will be able to access the full range of Sky content, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, without having to have a Sky dish attached to the outside of their homes.

How much will Sky Stream cost?

Prices start at £26 per month for the basic service if you agree to an 18-month contract or, if you’d rather not tie yourself down, it’s £29 per month to access the service on a rolling contract that you can cancel at any time. This gives you access to the basic package, which includes Sky Ultimate TV and a subscription to Netflix Basic.

You can then add services such as Sky Sport, BT Sport or Sky Cinema, as needed. Everything is available as standard in HD on Sky Stream, although you’ll also have to pay extra for 4K. It’s worth noting that Sky is also charging a £39.95 setup fee, although this is reduced to £20 if you take the 18-month contract.

If you want to go multi-room, Sky Stream will cost you £12 per month extra for up to six further boxes, with the first box free and additional boxes costing £39.95 each.

What you need to know

Each new box takes the form of a small, square puck with rounded corners; in fact, it’s exactly the same shape and size as the original Stream Puck, which was sold as the multiroom box for Sky Glass. It comes with a backlit remote control which allows you to search for content and channels with voice commands, and it supports resolutions up to 4K alongside HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio.

Connectivity is basic but covers the essentials. There’s an HDMI output for hooking it up to your TV, a 5V DC input for power, an Ethernet port and an coaxial antenna connection, which Sky says won’t be enabled. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of dual-band Wi-Fi 6, which is how Sky envisages most people will connect they box.

In terms of UI, it delivers a near identical experience to the Sky Glass streaming TV, with all of the functionality that entails. There’s no internal storage, so you can’t record in the same way as you can with Sky Q but this feature is replicated by Sky’s Playlist feature, which effectively records programmes to a “cloud DVR”.

What you do get, however, is the same access to Sky TV services and aggregated content from the major streaming platforms as you get with Sky Glass. Also, because it connects over Wi-Fi, you don’t need a dish and there’s no need for an engineer to come out to install it. When you order Sky Stream it’s delivered the next day and you can get going by simply connecting it to your TV and following the instructions.

There are some differences between this and the Sky Glass TV, however. First, there’s no motion detection so you can’t set your box to switch on your TV when you walk into the room. Second, there’s no far field voice activation, so you can’t simply say “Hello Sky” and then search by speaking at the box. You can still use your voice to search via the remote control, though. There’s also no built-in audio.

Still, if you’re considering Sky Stream, this is probably the reason why: you already have your own audio system and your own TV and you’re not about to change it by switching to Sky Glass.

If this sounds like you, then you’ve not got long to wait. You will be able to order Sky Stream on a next day delivery from 18th October. If you’d rather wait for the reviews, we’ll be receiving ours very soon and will be posting our first impressions as soon as we can.