This bamboo protector is soft and comfortable. But if you’re a really hot sleeper, Simba's Tencel alternative might be the better choice

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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 10

Our rating Reviewed price £69 (double)

Pros 100% waterproof

100% waterproof Comfortable and soft to the touch

Comfortable and soft to the touch Well-made Cons Expensive

Expensive Hot sleepers will be better off with the Tencel version

The Simba TripleShield Bamboo mattress protector is 100% waterproof, but it manages to be soft and comfortable without that plasticky feel you often get with waterproof protectors. It has many of the features you’ll find in the best mattress protectors and there’s a lot to like.

However, perhaps because of its partly polyester construction, it isn’t quite as good at keeping sleepers cool – particularly when compared to its more expensive sibling, the Simba TripleShield Tencel Cool, that I tested last month. Read on for my full review.

Simba TripleShield Bamboo mattress protector: What you need to know

The TripleShield is a semi-synthetic protector. The top is made from bamboo-derived rayon, the back fabric from a combination of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and polyester, and the skirt also from polyester. If you’re looking for an all-natural option, this isn’t it. But then again, most waterproof protectors aren’t.

3 / 10

Speaking of that skirt, it’s an extremely generous 40cm deep, meaning you’ll be able to fit it securely over the deepest of mattresses. You can also machine wash it on a gentle cycle, as well as tumble dry it on low heat.

4 / 10

The TripleShield Bamboo mattress protector comes in a range of both UK and EU sizes. If you’re familiar with Simba’s products, its rather premium price tag shouldn’t surprise you too much. Prices start at £49 for a UK single, rising to £69 for both a small double and double. A king size is £79 and a super king is £89. As for the EU sizes, a single is £59, a double £74 and a queen £79. It’s more expensive than two of Simba’s closest rivals: the Nectar mattress protector (£45 for a double) and the Panda Bamboo mattress protector (£37), both also fully waterproof options.

How did I test the Simba TripleShield Bamboo mattress protector?



I carry out spill tests for all of my mattress protector reviews, using a solution of Nescafé instant coffee and water in various increments (1.5tsp:25ml, 3tsp:50ml, 4.5tsp:75ml and 6tsp:100ml). With the mattress protector sandwiched between two pieces of polycotton bedsheet, I pour the solution over the top sheet and wait for five minutes before checking how much, if any, has seeped through the protector to the bottom sheet. I then measure the size of the resulting stains and wash the protector according to its manufacturer’s instructions, determining how easy it is to clean, how long it takes to dry and whether washing the protector impacts how it feels.

6 / 10

In addition to my spill tests, I use the protector on my mattress as I sleep, which allows me to assess how comfortable it is, how much noise it makes as I move about, and whether it affects how warm I (or my husband) feel at night. I also judge how easy it is to fit the protector to my mattress, and how securely it stays put.

How did it perform in our spill tests?



For a protector that’s advertised as waterproof, I hoped for good results in my spill tests. And good results I got: no coffee seeped through onto the bottom sheet. Simba’s waterproof claims hold water.

8 / 10

After one wash, I’m also pleased to report that the stains washed out of the protector with little difficulty, beyond some very faint discolouration that lasted for a few further washes.

What’s it like to sleep on?

I really liked the slightly silky feel of this TripleShield Bamboo protector and the fact that, under a fitted sheet, it wasn’t noticeably crinkly (as some waterproof protectors can be). It’s thin and, more importantly, completely silent. The strong elastic round the edges of the skirt also meant that it stayed firmly in place overnight.

10 / 10

My hot-sleeping husband found the TripleShield Bamboo comfortable overnight but did note that the aforementioned Simba TripleShield Tencel Cool was the slightly better choice of the two for keeping him cooler at night. If you’re a particularly hot sleeper, this Tencel version is definitely the one to go for – otherwise, most sleepers should be perfectly content with the bamboo option.

Should I buy the Simba TripleShield Bamboo mattress protector?

This is a well-made protector from Simba and, if you’re not so fussed about cooling credentials, you’ll be saving a bit of money by opting for this over the Tencel protector (though, coming from Simba, it still carries a rather premium price tag). The extra deep skirt is a real bonus and it’s also extremely soft and comfortable to sleep on.

Ultimately, it’s a great option for a wide range of sleepers.