The Emma mattress protector offers a secure fit and lots of size options, but its skirt isn’t as deep as some of its rivals

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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 11

Our rating Reviewed price £74 (double)

Pros 100% waterproof

100% waterproof 14-night trial

14-night trial Elastic bands keep the protector in place Cons Only 25cm deep

Only 25cm deep Expensive

Emma’s mattress protector is probably the smartest waterproof protector I’ve come across. It’s also 100% waterproof, protects against dust mites and dries quickly. Not only that, but its elegant grey border looks very neat and its elasticated band keeps it securely in place.

You’re paying quite a lot for a mattress protector here, but when it comes to keeping your mattress dry and free from stains, it’s arguably a very worthwhile investment. I do wish its skirt was a little deeper though.

Emma mattress protector: What you need to know

The Emma mattress protector is made from 100% polyester, with a polyurethane film on the back, a 25cm skirt, and a “membrane structure” for waterproofing. The protector’s party piece is its fitted design. While many mattress protectors rely on corner straps to hold them in place, the Emma mattress protector has a wide elasticated strap running along its edge, allowing it to cling securely to your mattress like a fitted sheet. This means it really does stay where it’s put.

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It’s also machine washable, although Emma recommends that you don’t wash it more than once a month and only wash at up to 40°C. And because of its thin design, I found it also dries very quickly.

The Emma mattress protector comes in a wide range of both UK and EU sizes – something that not all rivals offer. Prices start at £57 for both a UK and EU single, rising to £66 for a UK small double. A UK double is £74 (£77 EU), while the UK king and EU queen cost £83 and £85 respectively. Finally, a UK super king is £90.

This makes the Emma mattress protector quite a pricey option: it’s more expensive than the Panda Bamboo Waterproof protector (£37 for a double) and the Nectar mattress protector (£45), both of which are also waterproof. In fact, with the exception of the Simba Performance mattress protector (a rather prohibitive £129 in a double), Emma’s protector is the most expensive I’ve reviewed to date.

4 / 11

That said, it’s worth mentioning that Emma – like many bed-in-a-box brands – offers regular discounts, and it’s particularly worth having a look during peak deals seasons such as Black Friday, Christmas and the new year. You also get free delivery, and a 14 night trial to try it out. If you decide you don’t like it, you can return it for free for a full refund.

How well does it work?

To ensure consistency across the board, I always conduct the same tests for all mattress protectors, spilling measured quantities of coffee solution. I sandwiched the mattress protector between an old polycotton sheet and combined coffee with water in various increments (1.5tsp of coffee in 25ml of water, 3tsp coffee in 50ml of water, 4.5tsp of coffee in 75ml of water and 6tsp of coffee in 100ml of water). I then poured each coffee solution over different areas of the top sheet and waited for five minutes, before measuring the size of the stain on the mattress protector and, if applicable, the size of the stain on the second sheet underneath the protector.

7 / 11

8 / 11

The Emma easily proved its waterproof credentials: no coffee seeped through the protector onto the bottom sheet. It also washed well, with a single cycle at 40°C removing all stains.

What’s it like to sleep on?

As I’ve previously mentioned, the Emma protector is notably thin. As such, I was barely aware it was there when I was sleeping on it. It was quiet too. Although it made a slight noise while I was putting it on the mattress, it was completely silent while I was sleeping on it. For this I thank the incredibly secure fit afforded by its elasticated band, with the protector keeping a tight grip no matter how much I rolled about.

9 / 11

Another benefit to the topper’s thin design is that it’s extremely breathable: it made absolutely no discernible impact on my hot-sleeping husband’s comfort overnight.

As good as the fit is, the Emma protector’s skirt could be deeper. I tested the protector on a mattress that was about 30cm deep and it only just about stretched to fit. It pays to check your mattress before you invest, particularly considering how deep some models are – the Hypnos Inspired by Nature 05 that I reviewed recently, for instance, is 31cm deep. I’d argue that the Emma mattress protector will comfortably fit mattresses up to 28cm thick but anything above that might be a stretch, and you should consider other options such as the Nectar mattress protector with its generous 32cm deep skirt.

Should you buy the Emma mattress protector?

There’s very little to dislike about the Emma mattress protector – it’s thin, beautifully designed and looks great on the mattress. Plus, I found it sufficiently breathable and it doesn’t make any crinkling noises.

10 / 11

It’s more expensive than many of its rivals, and has a smaller reach when it comes to depth, so if you’re just after a no-fuss waterproof protector, I’d recommend the Panda or Nectar models I mentioned above.

But if your mattress is the right depth and you want a protector that really is ‘barely there’, the Emma protector is an obvious choice.