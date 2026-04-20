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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 9

Our rating Reviewed price £140 (double, All Seasons)

Pros Affordable for goose down

Affordable for goose down Soft and lofty

Soft and lofty Can be both machine washed and tumble dried Cons Not ideal for hot sleepers

Not ideal for hot sleepers Feathers can be felt through the cover

Feathers can be felt through the cover Makes a rustling noise when moving around

Goose down duvets are luxury bedding items, which means they usually have the price tag to match. But compared to other offerings, this duvet from Dusk is pretty reasonably priced. Of course, the tradeoff is that you’re getting 80% down and 20% feathers, rather than the 90%/10% ratio you’ll often find in more expensive options.



But does this matter when it comes to sleeping under the duvet? I tested the Dusk to find out, and to see if it’s deserving of a place in our best duvets round up.

Dusk Luxury 80% Goose Down Duvet: What do you get for the money?

To best compare it to the other duvets I’ve been testing recently, I called in the All Seasons version of the Dusk Luxury Goose Down duvet, which is made up of two separate duvets – a 4.5 tog and a 9 tog – that can be attached together to form one 13.5 tog duvet. However, it’s also available in individual 4.5, 9 and 13.5 tog versions.

2 / 9

The duvets are vacuum packed, and it only took about an hour for them to fluff up and be ready to sleep under. Having double checked, I’m pleased to report that the bags that these sealed duvets arrive in will also fit the unpackaged duvets when it comes to storing them. Construction wise, the segmented panels are filled with a mix of 80% goose down along with 20% goose feathers, with the whole duvet being encased in a 100% cotton cover. The down and feathers are RDS-certified, which means they meet the Responsible Down Standard for ethical sourcing.

At the time of writing, the All Seasons duvet starts at £120 for a single, rising to £140 for a double, £160 for a king and £180 for a super king. For the individual duvets, prices range between £50 for a single 4.5 tog duvet and £130 for a super king 13.5 tog.

4 / 9

One thing to be aware of with Dusk (and many online mattress and bedding brands) is that there’s often some kind of discount or offer on. This can make it a bit tricky to know when to invest (in general, we’d recommend keeping an eye out during peak deals periods such Black Friday and the new year) but if you miss one sale, there’s a good change there’ll be another not far around the corner.

As I mentioned above, the Dusk duvet is incredibly reasonably priced compared to other goose down duvets. For example, the White Company Hungarian Goose Down duvet in a 10.5 tog is £330 for a double. It’s also a lot cheaper than wool options such as the Woolroom Deluxe Washable 3-in-1 wool duvet, which comes in at £390 for the same size.

But perhaps more impressively, the Dusk duvet isn’t that much more expensive than many synthetic duvets: the Soak & Sleep Soft As Down All Seasons duvet, for instance, retails at £119 for a double. Of course, there are considerably cheaper duvets on the market, such as the Dreams Dream Team Ultimate Washable duvet, which will set you back £80 if you choose to buy both a double 4.5 and 10.5 tog duvet. But if your heart is set on down, the Dusk Luxury Goose Down duvet is about as budget-friendly as it gets.

6 / 9

The Dusk Luxury Goose Down duvet can be machine washed and tumble dried on a low heat, but the brand does recommend that you have it professionally laundered in a large capacity machine. You’ll also need to shake it daily to resettle the down filling, and it’s a good idea to air it regularly too.

What did we like?

I was impressed by how plush the Dusk duvet felt: you could easily be fooled into thinking it’s far more expensive than it is. It feels nicely plump and I loved the square segmented design that ensures the filling doesn’t move about and clump in the corners. The Dusk duvet also moulded to my body far better than many other duvets I’ve tested, but it didn’t feel heavy or suffocating while doing so.

7 / 9

While feeling like a premium duvet, it also looks expensive and is beautifully made, with a solid edging and poppers to attach the two duvets together when it’s cold. As a naturally cold sleeper, I found the duvets kept me more than warm enough but were also breathable and comfortable throughout the night.

I also really liked the choice of duvet togs and the ability to attach the two together to make one 13.5 tog option for winter. This was easy to do and, despite the plumpness of the duvets, I didn’t struggle too much getting them both into a duvet cover.

What could be improved?

While I found them breathable, my hot-sleeping husband found the Dusk Luxury Goose Down duvets a little warm overnight. He didn’t wake up feeling too clammy, but was aware that the duvet slept warmer than some others we’ve tested. For this reason, I probably wouldn’t recommend it to particularly hot sleepers, who instead may be better off with a more breathable duvet such as the Larke Nature’s Blend.

I could also sometimes feel the feathers through the duvet cover, which wasn’t the most comfortable sensation. However, I want to stress that I’m a bit like the titular princess from The Princess and the Pea when it comes to mattresses and bedding. By contrast, my husband couldn’t feel any feathers at all.

9 / 9

Lastly, the Dusk duvet’s feather filling does rustle as you move under it. It’s a gentle noise but, if you’re a very light sleeper, it is something to be aware of.

Should you buy the Dusk Luxury 80% Goose Down duvet?

As I said above, I’m hesitant to recommend the Dusk Luxury 80% Goose Down duvet to hot sleepers, as it does sleep warm.

However, if your heart is set on a down duvet but you can’t face paying the price of options such as the White Company duvet, it’s a fantastic option. While it feels plush, premium and well-made, it’s incredibly well-priced for down. At £140 for a double (not accounting for Dusk’s regular sales) it’s affordable even when compared to some synthetic options.