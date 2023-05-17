New Amazon Echo Show 5 is also getting a Kids model

Amazon has introduced four new members into the ever-growing Echo family, including the latest iteration of the Echo Auto and a brand new affordable speaker in the Echo Pop. Alongside these two, we’re also getting the latest generation of Amazon's small-screened Echo Show 5 smart speaker, as well as a dedicated kids version, similar to the child-friendly Echo Dots and Fire tablets.

Looking first at the non-Kids Echo Show 5, we see the return of all the expected features from the previous generation – such as watching video clips, monitoring a Ring doorbell or making video calls – but this model is apparently 20% faster, and also uses the latest AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a completely reengineered microphone array to improve Alexa’s speech recognition.

The speaker system has seen a complete redesign, with Amazon claiming that the new setup delivers twice the bass and even clearer sound than before, whether you’re listening to audiobooks, music, podcasts or watching video content.



After the child-friendly Echo Dots seem to have been well-received, Amazon has expanded the offering to include its screen-enabled speakers, with the new Echo Show 5 Kids. On top of the expected Alexa tweaks – child-friendly responses and jokes and filtering explicit lyrics, to name a few – the Show 5 Kids allows users to video call pre-approved contacts, like friends and relatives, play interactive games and even set alarms to wake them up in their favourite character’s voice.

Parents can monitor and adjust the approved content via the free suite of parental controls in the Parent Dashboard, the same as they can with Amazon’s range of Kids tablets. Also like the tablets you also get the one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. This service offers thousands of hours of entertaining and educational content for kids, including games, audiobooks, songs and more. You also get a two-year guarantee, so if an accident happens and the Show 5 Kids breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) can be picked up for £90 in Charcoal, Cloud Blue or White, while the Echo Show 5 Kids is only available in the Galaxy styling, for a price of £100. Both are launching on 31 May and you also have the option to purchase an adjustable Echo Show 5 stand with USB-C charging port for £28. We’ll be getting our hands on review samples in the near future, so check back in soon to see our verdict.