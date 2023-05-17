Amazon unveils all-new Echo Pop smart speaker

Another day, another Amazon Echo speaker: say hello to the new Amazon Echo Pop. The latest addition to the Echo lineup might sound like a father figure but instead enters the market at the junior price of just £45.

Besides its relatively low cost, the Echo Pop distinguishes itself from the rest of the lineup with its unique form factor. Amazon has opted for a stylish, semi-spherical shape, which is available in either Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal or Glacier White colourways. You can also separately purchase a sleeve for your Echo Pop should you have designs on a different look, with colours including Blue, Red, Orange, Grey, Lilac, Purple, and even Glow in the Dark all available for £20.

Beneath the Echo Pop’s flat face sits the speaker, meaning the driver is angled upwards and should hopefully be better positioned for your ears when in use. It’s powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor and as usual, you can call upon Alexa to play your favourite music, read audiobooks and even control smart devices in your home courtesy of the Pop’s support for the Matter smart home standard.

The Echo Pop, as well as the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids which were also announced today, all have a Low Power Mode to conserve energy when inactive, too.

The former, the Echo Show 5, offers a new speaker system that is reported to double the amount of bass reproduction compared to the previous edition and will set you back £90 at launch. Meanwhile, the all-new Echo Show 5 Kids brings a child-friendly Alexa and an array of tools for parents to the Show 5 for the first time and is due to retail for £100. To complete a quartet of fresh Amazon Echo launches, the latest generation Echo Auto is also available for £60.

You’ll be able to purchase the Amazon Echo Pop shortly for £45, with shipping beginning on 31 May.

