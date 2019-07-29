Best smartwatch for kids: The finest wearables for your children from £50

The best smartwatches for kids should be durable enough to withstand knocks and bumps, offer fun features to keep your children interested and offer you peace of mind.

They’re especially useful if you want to give your kids a sense of independence but aren’t quite ready to buy them a smartphone.

In our pick of the best smartwatches for kids below, we’ve included basic, fitness tracker-style watches right up to all-singing, all-dancing smartwatches with GPS features, games and SIM connectivity. We’ve also included a range of prices to suit most budgets.

Best smartwatch for kids: At a glance

Best kids fitness wearable: Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 | Buy now

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Best Fitbit for kids: Fitbit Ace 3 | Buy now

Fitbit Ace 3 Best smartwatch for fun and games: Kurio Watch 2.0 | Buy now

Kurio Watch 2.0 Best all-round kids smartwatch: Xplora XGO2 | Buy now

Xplora XGO2 Best smartphone alternative: SPACETALK Smartwatch | Buy now

How to choose the best smartwatch for your child

If you’re not sure where to start when buying the best kids’ smartwatch or you want to know more about which features to look out for, we’ve outlined the most important criteria to consider.

Durability and design

The best smartwatch for kids should be one that fits comfortably on smaller wrists and looks good enough to wear with pride. Many models in our list of best kids’ smartwatches offer a range of colours and patterns to help your child express their personality. Beyond the aesthetic, look for lightweight, durable designs, preferably with elastomer bands that are easy to clean, allowing your children to play with abandon.

Features

The features to look for when buying the best smartwatch for kids depend on what you – or your child – need it to do. Want to keep them active? Opt for the Garmin or Fitbit models in our list, or choose any kids’ smartwatch from a brand that specialises in fitness trackers for adults.

Are your kids more interested in using the watch for entertainment or learning? The VTech and Kurio models are the way to go. Bluetooth features are necessary for updates and helping the watch sync with apps on phones, and Wi-Fi is occasionally desirable for some online features but 4G connectivity isn’t a must-have.

Safety

Smartwatches may be your child’s first foray into gadgets and social networking and you’ll want to make sure it is a positive, safe experience for them. The best smartwatches for kids offer parental controls via apps that help you keep track of what your little ones are doing and who they’re speaking to. Some are fitted with GPS sensors, which are useful for activity tracking but can also give you peace of mind about where they are.

If safety is your prime concern, buy a smartwatch with the added security of geofencing features and notifications. These will alert you when your child enters, or leaves, a safe space and some can alert the authorities, too. As with all gadgets, make sure you keep the software on the watch, and the app, up-to-date to keep it safe from security flaws.

Battery life

The more sensors a smartwatch has, the more power it needs and this can drastically reduce battery life. Sadly, this is just a fact of modern life so you need to weigh up whether you want to be charging the watch every night for a feature-packed watch or are happy to forsake these features for weekly charges. At the very least, though, a smartwatch should last a full day of school and preferably into the evening.

The best smartwatches for kids in 2021

1. Garmin Vivofit Jr 2: Best kids fitness wearable

Price: £60



If you struggle to get your kids away from YouTube or Fortnite, Garmin’s Vivofit Jr 2 could be a wise investment. Each design of the smartwatch comes with its own adventure game, developed to encourage your children to be active without realising they’re doing so. The Spider-Man model, for example, sees your child following Spider-man as he fights Vulture and tracks down the Green Goblin.

The more activity they do, the more of the story they see and the smartwatch tracks steps, sleep and recommends activities and the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2’s accompanying app comes with a parent dashboard where you can keep tabs on your child’s activities too. You can even set them chores and reward them once they’re complete.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is available with either a stretchy band, more suited to younger children, or an adjustable strap for pre-teens. The former is also more suited to wearing in bed to track sleep. Battery life is quoted as an impressive 12 months, likely due to the small screen and the lack of a GPS tracker. Conversely, this also means you can’t use it to monitor your child’s whereabouts.

Specifications - Display: 0.5in colour touchscreen; Storage: 256MB; GPS: No; Battery life: One year; Colours: Pink or purple Disney Princesses, white or red Minnie Mouse, dark or light side Star Wars, black or red Spider-Man, Captain America; Waterproof: 5ATM; Recommended ages: 4+



2. Fitbit Ace 3: Best Fitbit for kids

Price: £70



The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great option if you want a smartwatch that encourages your child to stop looking at screens and be more active. With the capability to count steps, sleep and periods of activity, or ‘active hours’, the Ace 3 is a proper little fitness tracker - it even has a built-in heart rate sensor.

If you’re getting fed up with nagging your children to be more active and healthy— don’t worry, the Ace 3 does it for you. It does this by setting your child the target to sleep nine hours a night and reach 10,000 steps a day, although you can alter these numbers if you so wish. It even gives them the goal to do 250 steps in an hour nine times per day— this is great as it breaks up the target of 10,000 steps and keeps your child engaged throughout the day.

For further motivation, the Ace 3 gives your child stats and achievement badges and allows them to take part in challenges against family and friends. All of this information is served via Fitbit’s notoriously excellent smartphone app. Parents and kids can pair the Ace 3 with their Fitbit app, but while adults get the full-fat version, children see a “Kid View” with pared-down stat displays and an emphasis on customising the watch face.

Like the Ace 2, the Ace 3 is waterproof to 50m, so you don’t have to keep reminding your child to take it off before washing or swimming. Unlike the Ace 2, however, the Ace 3 now has a brighter POLED display and an eight-day battery life, up from five days on the previous model. If you’re a keen Fitbit fan, and you need a device to help your child stay active, this is the one for you.

Read our full Fitbit Ace 3 review for more details

Specifications - Display: 1.5in mono touchscreen; GPS: No; Phonecall and texts: You can view but can’t send; Battery life: 8 days; Colours: Black/Racer Red, Cosmic Blue/Green; Water resistant: 50M; Recommended ages: 6+



3. Xplora X5 Play: Best all-round kids smartwatch

Price: £160



The Xplora X5 Play is truly the Swiss Army knife of children’s smartwatches. It has a 2MP camera built in, GPS and the ability to send and receive voice and text messages and make calls to up to 50 pre-approved contacts, directly from the wrist.

All of these things are essential for paranoid parents looking for a way to keep tabs on younger kids who may be taking their first steps in walking to school on their own.

The companion app, available on both Android and iOS, is fully comprehensive, too. You can also view your child’s position live on a map and his or her recent GPS history, although remember for all the call and phone facilities to work you do need to add a SIM card with data and minutes loaded.

There’s not so much here for children to enjoy but the basics are covered. The watch is chunky but comfortable on the wrist and the 240 x 240 pixel 1.4in touchscreen is both bright and responsive. There’s a choice of watch faces and the ubiquitous step counter, which award kids with coins for activity.

It’s even possible to exchange these coins for products in the Xplora GoPlay store, just to give them that bit of extra motivation to stay active. Combined with excellent battery life, the Xplora X5 is the best all-round smartwatch for kids that we've used.

Key specs - Display: 1.4in, 240 x 240 colour touchscreen; GPS: Yes; Phonecalls and texts: Yes; Battery life: 3 days; Colours: Black, blue or pink; Water resistant: IP68 (1.5m for 30mins); Recommended ages: 4+



4. Vodafone Neo: Best kids smartwatch for Disney fans

Price: £88



The Vodafone Neo’s chunky, colourful design is the nicest we’ve seen on any kids smartwatch to date. Not only that but kids can customise its 1.3in, 240 x 240 IPS display with several Disney character themes.

Kids can choose between Mini Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, The Child from The Mandalorian, Iron Man, Elsa from Frozen and Darth Vader and – parents beware – enjoy motion-triggered sound effects based on their choice of characters.

Parents will appreciate the ability to see the location of their child and communicate with them using the watch’s phone and text facility. There’s no live tracking as you get with some kids' watches; but you can get your child’s position on request. It’s also possible to phone the watch or send texts and set calendar reminders.

Kids, on the other hand, will love the character animations, and will enjoy playing with the 5MP camera and ability to call friends. The watch also has a calculator, a weather forecast screen and a step tracker.

Everything is responsive and nippy and works well, plus the watch is water and dust resistant to the IP68 standard so it should be able to take a fair bit of rough treatment.

The biggest limitation is that you have pay £7 per month for the eSIM subscription to use it (the watch contains a Vodafone eSIM), and battery life is rated at just one day. Otherwise the this is decent value and fun to use.

Key specs - Display: 1.3in 240 x 240 colour touchscreen; Camera: 5MP; GPS: Yes; Phonecalls and texts: Yes (built in Vodafone SIM); Battery life: 1 day; Colours: green (mint) or blue (ocean); Water resistant: IP68 (10m, up to 30mins); Recommended ages: Not stated

5. Kurio Watch 2.0: Best smartwatch for fun and games

Price: £60



Compared to its Fitbit and Garmin rivals, the Kurio Watch 2.0 cares less about activity tracking and is more focused on fun. It comes pre-loaded with 20 apps and games, such as Snake and Noughts and Crosses, that can be played alone or with friends.

Your little ones can send messages via Bluetooth to other Kurio watches or via the Kurio Android app (not available on iOS) plus a front-facing camera lets them take selfies and videos, and add fun filters before sharing.

They can also use the watch as an alarm, calendar, calculator, activity tracker and to play music either via Bluetooth or using the built-in storage. When it comes to customisation, your kids can change the watch face and wallpaper of the Kurio Watch 2.0 and swap silicone bands in and out, including the colour-change band that ships with each model. A nice touch is the In Case of Emergency app that lets you add your contact information as well as details about blood type or allergies.

Specifications - Display: 1.54in colour touchscreen; Storage: 256MB expandable to 32GB; GPS: No; Battery life: 1-3 days; Colours: Blue, pink, orange/yellow or blue/purple; Water resistant: Yes; Recommended ages: 6+

6. Xplora XGO2: Best value kids smartwatch

Price: £110



The XGO2 is one of the more expensive smartwatches on our list, but it’s a worthy investment if you want to get your child a smartwatch that can do it all.

The XGO2 combines the fitness features of the Garmin and Fitbit watches above (with the Xplora Goplay Platform, your child can earn virtual coins with their steps) alongside the fun messaging and selfie elements of the Kurio. Improving on its predecessor the XGO, the XGO2 is waterproof and comes with a 700mAH battery. It has cellular connectivity and there is a slot for a SIM card, but you’ll have to buy your SIM separately.

Location services allow you to track your child and set up ‘security zones’ and, in an emergency, your child can press an SOS button to send a notification to the watch’s saved emergency contacts.

Specifications - Display: 1.4in colour display; GPS: Yes; Battery life: 72hr standby; Colours: Blue, green, black and pink; Waterproof: IP67; Recommended ages: 4+



7. SPACETALK Smartwatch: Best smartphone alternative

Price: £9/mth with no upfront cost



Designed in Australia, the Spacetalk smartwatch for kids combines features of a smartphone, GPS tracker and watch into a single wearable aimed at children aged between five and 12. When used with a mobile SIM, wearers can make and receive calls and texts from pre-approved contacts. It comes with a GPS tracker that works with a ‘Location on Demand’ feature that allows you to get an instant update on where their child is. What’s more, when a child leaves or arrives at a designed ‘Safe Zone’, such as a home or school, you’ll get an alert. You can also remotely switch off the watch’s functions via its School Mode to avoid unwanted distractions.

You do need to sign up to the AllMyTribe app to be able to use the phone features and a subscription starts at £3.99 a month. You'll also need to pay for a data plan. The Spacetalk watch supports SIM-only plans but you'll need to buy the watch upfront first: You can get it for £139 on Amazon.

Alternatively, you can get the Spacetalk smartwatch on Sky Mobile for no upfront cost and, for just £9 a month, you get 4GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts.

Specifications - Display: 1.33in colour touchscreen; GPS: Yes; Battery life: 1 day; Colours: Blue, grey and pink; Waterproof: IP54; Recommended ages: 5+

